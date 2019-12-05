Netflix release dates 2019: all the major upcoming TV shows revealed

Netflix’s biggest TV shows are all set to make a return in 2019.

After a year off, The Crown, Stranger Things and Black Mirror are all back this year, alongside reliable big-hitters like Fuller House and You.

Plus, we’ve got some exciting new series to look forward to, including hotly anticipated Henry Cavill fantasy drama The Witcher.

Find out about the key shows still to come Netflix in 2019 below.

November

1st November

Atypical season 3 The comedy drama about an autistic teenager returns

Queer Eye: We’re in Japan The Fab Five head to Asia for a four-part special

#QueerEye: We're In Japan, a four episode special, premieres November 1 — FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/IyBiciwSWN — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) September 5, 2019

8th November

Green Eggs and Ham Animated Dr Seuss series

17th November

The Crown season 3 A whole new cast, a whole new era, but we expect the same quality from Peter Morgan’s majestic royal drama as we march towards the 1970s.

22nd November

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings An anthology series based on the country legend’s songs, featuring new and classic music

December

5th December

V Wars Vampires-meet-zombies horror series based on a comic series, starring blood-sucking veteran Ian Somerhalder as a doctor trying to stop a vampire epidemic

6th December

Fuller House Fifth season of the popular US sitcom

20th December

The Witcher Long-awaited fantasy series starring Superman actor Henry Cavill, an adaption of Andrzej Sapkowski’s bestselling stories

24th December

Lost in Space The family sci-fi series based on the classic 1960s show returns for a second run

26th December

You Second season of Netflix’s psychological thriller, based on the eponymous novel by Caroline Kepnes