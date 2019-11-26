When is season 2 of The Chosen One on Netflix? What’s it about? Who’s in it?

As Netflix continues its global streaming ambitions, The Chosen One is the latest Brazilian original after hits such as Samantha! and 3%. Here are all the details for the new season of the faith vs. religion supernatural thriller.

When is Season 2 of The Chosen One on Netflix?

The Chosen One season 2 will be available to stream on Netflix from December 6th 2019, with season 1 available now.

What is The Chosen One about?

The Chosen One follows three young doctors who travel to the remote region of Pantanal to deliver a Zika vaccine to residents. Once there they clash with a local faith healer who can seemingly cure any disease and soon become trapped in this community full of secrets, mysteries and supernatural powers.

Expect a mystery-thriller that questions religion, medicine and even death itself.

What will happen in season 2 of The Chosen One?

Not much is known about the new season, but there are still plenty of questions still to answer. Season 1 ended with Enzo injecting Lúcia with an uncurable viral strain, suggesting that the doctors will be forced to return to the cult while more divided than ever.

Fans will discover what really happened to Damião, whether Enzo really is that villainous and perhaps even a definitive explanation of the Chosen One’s healing abilities.

Who is in the cast of The Chosen One?

Brazilian stars Paloma Bernadi, Gutto Szuster and Paedro Caetano play the humanitarian doctors getting more than they bargained for, with 3% actor Renan Tenca as the elusive “Chosen One” himself.

Is The Chosen One a remake?

The Chosen One is a remake of acclaimed TV series Niño Santo, which aired two seasons in Mexico between 2011-2014. Produced by Diego Luna, Niño Santo had the same premise of doctors questioning their beliefs after meeting faith healer worshipped by a mysterious cult. Spookily, it is apparently based on a true story.

Is there a trailer for The Chosen One?

Not yet for season 2 – but you can check out this promo for season 1 instead: