Where to watch and stream Keeping up with the Kardashians – is the reality show on Netflix?

There is no better example of someone who is famous for being famous than Kim Kardashian – the daughter of businessman and lawyer Rob Kardashian who defended O.J. Simpson during his murder trial, Kim became even better known when she became Paris Hilton’s stylist and friend.

Since then, she’s become a global icon and has pulled her entire family into the limelight for their reality TV series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which films almost all-year round to capture as much of the family’s life as possible.

Despite criticism for being a show that offers nothing but perpetuation of the family’s fame, the series attracts high viewing figures and is regarded as a guilty pleasure that attracts huge audiences worldwide.

Where to watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians in the UK?

You can’t watch the show on Netflix, but you can catch it on Amazon Prime Video or buy the DVD box set. You can also buy episodes on Youtube, GooglePlay or iTunes.

When does Keeping Up with the Kardashians air in the UK?

Episodes air weekly on Sundays at 9pm on E!. With series running around 16 weeks, that’s more than enough time to appreciate the incredible drama of their lives, including the heartbreaking suffering that Kim experiences when she – well, all that happened was she lost an earring.

Well, diamonds are a girl’s best friend, right?

Who stars in Keeping Up with the Kardashians?

The first season, which premiered in 2007, was focused on the Kardashian-Jenner family, especially on the children of Kris Jenner – that’s Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob Kardashian, as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Also featuring on the show is Kendall and Kylie’s other parent, Caitlyn Jenner – who was formerly the American athlete Bruce, and Kris’s second husband. Caityln’s other son Brody also features on the show.

As well as these key family members, several of their partners and ex-partners have featured on the show. This includes Kim’s ex-boyfriend Reggie Bush, her ex-husband Kris Humphries and her current husband Kanye West.

Other supporting cast members include Rob’s ex-girlfriend Adrienne Bailon, Khloé’s basketball player husband Lamar Odom. Caitlyn Jenner’s sons Brandon and Brody and Brandon’s ex-wife Leah have also made appearances.

Are Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton still friends?

Despite some public digs at each other that took place over social media, Kim and Paris – to all appearances – seem to have made up, although Paris hasn’t appeared on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

How many seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians are there?

So far, there have been 16 full seasons making a total of 240 episodes. The 17th season is currently airing.