How to watch Billions – what’s it about and who’s in the cast?

Showtime’s Billions is a character-driven Wall Street cat-and-mouse drama starring Damian Lewis and Paul Giamatti. Like other Aaron Sorkin series, Billions is full of fast-paced, witty dialogue, timely pop culture references and cameos from some of the finest character actors around.

How can I watch Billions?

Billions is available on NOWTV, YouTube, Amazon Prime and iTunes. You can also buy series 1-3 on DVD.

How many seasons of Billions are there? How many episodes of Billions are there?

So far, four seasons of Billions have been released, each with 12 episodes.

What is Billions about?

Bobby “Axe” Axelrod is the brilliant self-made manager of Axe Capital, a highly successful hedge fund. The charismatic boss is also a charitable 9/11 survivor who uses his billions for good, putting the kids of terror victims through college and donating to a firefighting charity.

Despite his good deeds, Axe draws the attention of the Security and Exchange Commission, who sends attorney Chuck Rhoades to investigate him.

What follows is a classic cat-and-mouse tale, full of twists, turns and tricks, that doesn’t always have a clear villain or protagonist — it’s left to viewers to decide whose side they’re on.

Who is in the Billions cast?

Homeland’s Damian Lewis stars as Axe, the billionaire hedge fund manager of Axe Capital.

Golden Globe and Emmy winner Paul Giamatti (Sideways) plays US Attorney Charles “Chuck” Rhoades Jr, the lawyer leading the case against Axe.

Axe Capital psychiatrist Wendy Rhoades, Chuck’s wife, is played by Mad Men’s Maggie Stiff.

Malin Akerman (Watchmen) plays Axe’s wife, Lara.

Breaking Bad’s David Costabile stars as Mike “Wags” Wagner, Axe’s close friend and Axe Capital COO.

Where is Billions set?

Billions is set at the fictional hedge fund of Axe Capital on Wall Street in New York.

Where is Billions filmed?

The show is filmed in New York City. Locations have included the New York Stock Exchange, Brooklyn Bridge Park, Cappanello’s Pizzeria, and Roosevelt Island.

When will Billions return?

Billions was renewed for a fifth season in May 2019, so it may be a while yet before we see more of the Wall Street drama.

