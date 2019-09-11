Apple confirms launch date and price for its TV+ streaming service
The news was confirmed by Apple boss Tim Cook at the launch event in California
The price point and launch date of Apple‘s brand new TV+ service has been announced – and it’s coming sooner than you may think.
The streaming service, set to rival Netflix as it also offers a range of its own original content, will launch worldwide on 1st November for £4.99 a month in the UK and $4.99 in the US.
That’s just over half the price of Netflix’s standard tariff of £8.99, and £1 less than it’s most basic package (which only allows streaming to a single device at a time) .
Apple is also offering customers who buy an iPhone or iPad a year’s free trial of the service, and a blanket seven-day free trial for anyone who wants to give it a go.
The news was announced by Apple boss Tim Cook at the Apple Special Event, which also unveiled three new iPhones and a trailer for Jason Momoa’s See, an upcoming drama/horror series that will be available on Apple TV+.
The streaming service launches with several original programmes, each with its own star-studded cast.
A press release specified nine titles that will be available at launch, including The Morning Show, the comedy-drama about an ageing TV anchor, fronted by Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carrell.
Other programmes include:
- Dickinson, a comedy about the poet Emily Dickinson with Hailee Steinfeld
- Period drama For All Mankind from the creator of Battlestar Galactica
- A series fronted by Oprah Winfrey
- The Helpsters, a spin-off from Sesame Street
- A cartoon titled Snoopy in Space
- A children’s programme called Ghostwriter
- The Elephant Queen, a glam accompanied at the Toronto Film Festival
Additional titles will be arriving in months after the launch, including a thriller from Sixth Sense director M Night Shyamalan.
Bingeing will be an option for Apple TV+ customers, with Apple adding that most of the series will premiere with three episodes to watch straight away, while others will have full seasons available at once.
Apple TV + launches in the UK on 1st November