Ricky Gervais completes After Life 2 scripts

Ricky Gervais has officially finished the scripts of After Life series two – with filming of the new series due to start in just five weeks time.

Advertisement

Gervais announced the news on Twitter, posting a picture of himself alongside the script.

The second series will continue to follow disgruntled journalist Tony (played by Gervais), who previously struggled with life following the loss of his beloved wife Lisa (Kerry Godliman).

The critically-acclaimed first series, which was praised for its approach to sensitive topics such as death and grief, was renewed by Netflix just one month after episodes were available to stream.

Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Ted Sarando said at the time, “After Life has moved audiences from laughter to tears around the world and we are thrilled to announce that Ricky Gervais will be back with a second season on Netflix.”

When the news was confirmed, Gervais said, “I have never had a reaction like this before. It’s been insane. And heartwarming.

“But now I have to make sure the second season is even better so I’ll probably have to work much harder than usual. Annoying really.”

While we’re yet to find out what’s in store for Tony this time round, Gervais has previously teased there is “a little clue” in the final episode of the first season as to where the show could go next.

While he has his deeper and meaningful graveside chat with Anne (Penelope Wilton), Tony teased, “I’m going to carry on saying and doing what I want and punishing the world, but I’m going to punish people who deserve it. I’m going to use my superpower for good.”

Advertisement

After Life series one is available to stream on Netflix