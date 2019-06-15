Ricky Gervais hints After Life could end after two series

He may be busy working on the second series of smash-hit Netflix comedy After Life, but creator Ricky Gervais has teased that the show’s sophomore season could be its last.

The 57-year-old explained that he preferred having shorter series and one-off specials as opposed to long-running comedies – as seen with both The Office UK and Extras having only run for two seasons.

However, Gervais added that he would be up for doing a one-off special, teasing that he already has a few ideas in mind – and joked he would do a third series under certain circumstances.

When quizzed at the Variety European TV Summit in London about whether he had any ideas for a special, he responded, “I do – unless I can get some of the cast to help me write the third series and just sit back and just turn up.”

And while After Life marks his first comedy series on streaming giant Netflix, he added he was not adverse to the idea of returning to the BBC.

“I never say never,” he said. “I have never taken a handcuffs deal in my life. I haven’t got one with Netflix. They get first look now because it’s great, it’s perfect for me.”

Gervais announced he’d started working on the second series of After Life in March, posting a picture of him with the first draft of the new series in May.

The series, which follows miserable journalist Tony (played by Gervais) as he navigates the world after the death of his wife, was met by universal acclaim by both fans and critics alike – a response that left Gervais taken aback.

“You suddenly realise everyone is grieving but they don’t usually tell a stranger,” he said. “I wasn’t expecting that, I didn’t think it was the most important thing about the show – for me it was a dramatic device to deliver jokes, drama.”

The first series of After Life is available to stream on Netflix