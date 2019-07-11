Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. On Demand
  4. Point Blank soundtrack: here’s every song featured in the Netflix film

Point Blank soundtrack: here’s every song featured in the Netflix film

The new Original film features hits from Grandmaster Flash, Black Flag and Whitesnake

Anthony Mackie as Paul and Marcia Gay Harden as Lt. Lewis in POINT BLANK

Netflix’s latest fast-paced action flick Point Blank – a remake of the 1967 film of the same name – has a top notch soundtrack, featuring hip-hop and rock hits from a range of different eras.

Advertisement

Tunes from Grandmaster Flash, Black Flag and Whitesnake are peppered throughout the film, soundtracking Anthony Mackie and Frank Grillo’s adventures as ER Nurse Paul and injured criminal Abe.

Check out a Spotify playlist of all the songs below, followed by a full list.

Full Point Blank Soundtrack

Advertisement
  1. Black Flag – Rise Above
  2. Atlantic Starr
  3. Grandmaster Flash & The Funky Homosapiens – The Message
  4. Sigue Sigue Sputnik – Love Missile F1-11
  5. Pretty Tony – Jam the Box
  6. Kid ‘N Play – Rollin’ With Kid ‘N Play
  7. Dead Kennedys – Holiday in Cambodia
  8. Oran Juice Jones – The Rain
  9. James Brown – I’m Broken Hearted
  10. Real Muthaphuckin’ G’s
  11. Brutus – Excitation
  12. ABC – The Look of Love
  13. Whitesnake – Here I Go Again 87

Tags

All about Point Blank (Netflix)

Anthony Mackie as Paul and Marcia Gay Harden as Lt. Lewis in POINT BLANK
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Derry Girls, Channel 4, SL

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

Derry Girls, Channel 4, SL

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now

The Luminaries

When is The Luminaries on TV? What’s it about and who stars in it?

BeFunky-collage (15)

Nicola Coughlan, Polly Walker and more join Julie Andrews in Netflix period drama Bridgerton