Point Blank soundtrack: here’s every song featured in the Netflix film
The new Original film features hits from Grandmaster Flash, Black Flag and Whitesnake
Netflix’s latest fast-paced action flick Point Blank – a remake of the 1967 film of the same name – has a top notch soundtrack, featuring hip-hop and rock hits from a range of different eras.
Tunes from Grandmaster Flash, Black Flag and Whitesnake are peppered throughout the film, soundtracking Anthony Mackie and Frank Grillo’s adventures as ER Nurse Paul and injured criminal Abe.
Check out a Spotify playlist of all the songs below, followed by a full list.
Full Point Blank Soundtrack
- Black Flag – Rise Above
- Atlantic Starr
- Grandmaster Flash & The Funky Homosapiens – The Message
- Sigue Sigue Sputnik – Love Missile F1-11
- Pretty Tony – Jam the Box
- Kid ‘N Play – Rollin’ With Kid ‘N Play
- Dead Kennedys – Holiday in Cambodia
- Oran Juice Jones – The Rain
- James Brown – I’m Broken Hearted
- Real Muthaphuckin’ G’s
- Brutus – Excitation
- ABC – The Look of Love
- Whitesnake – Here I Go Again 87