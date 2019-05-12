Netflix release dates 2019: all the major upcoming TV shows revealed
The Crown, Stranger Things, Black Mirror and GLOW will all return, along with some exciting new series
Netflix’s biggest TV shows are all set to make a return in 2019.
After a year off, The Crown, Stranger Things and Black Mirror are all expected to return this year, alongside reliable big-hitters like Ozark, GLOW and 13 Reasons Why.
Plus, we’ve got some exciting new shows to look forward to, including the revival of cancelled show Lucifer and hip-hop talent show Rhythm + Flow.
- Netflix UK TV guide: what to watch and how much it costs
- Top Netflix TV series
- Top 50 Netflix movies
Need something new to watch on Netflix? Click here
Find out about everything coming to Netflix in 2019 below.
What are you watching? Share your top tips on Facebook
April
5th April 2019
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 2 Sabrina is set to embrace her witchy side in season two, with a new platinum blonde ‘do to boot
Our Planet A new eight-part, David Attenborough-narrated documentary series from the team behind Blue Planet and Planet Earth.
Quicksand Based on the bestselling novel and adapted by the creator of The Bridge, Quicksand is a Swedish crime drama about a seemingly well-adjusted teen who finds herself on trial for murder
10th April
You vs Wild Following on from Black Mirror episode Bandersnatch, Netflix continues to experiment with interactive TV with this new “interactive adventure series” with Bear Grylls
15th April
No Good Nick Live action dramedy starring Melissa Joan Hart (the original Sabrina the Teenage Witch) and Stranger Things and The Goonies star Sean Astin
17th April
Homecoming One tweet. No context. Is that all it takes for Netflix to announce a Beyoncé show? Apparently so. The streaming service later confirmed that the film will be a “intimate look” at the start’s Coachella music festival performance last year.
— Netflix US (@netflix) April 7, 2019
26th April
Chambers A ten-part supernatural series about a heart attack survivor who tries to find out more about the heart donor who saved her life. Starring Uma Thurman, Tony Goldwyn and newcomer Sivan Alyra Rose
Street Food The creators of Chef’s Table bring a brand new series about incredible street food from around the world. Season one explores nine countries across Asia
May
1st May
Knock Down the House Documentary following four women – Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Cori Bush, Paula Jean Swearengin, and Amy Vilela – as they attempt to mount grassroots political campaigns during the 2018 American midterm elections.
3rd May
The Last Summer teen drama following a group of high school students during their last summer before heading off to university
Flinch New comedy game show featuring Strictly’s Seann Walsh. Contestant have to undergo terrifying and/or hilarious physical challenges – and try not to flinch.
8th May
Lucifer season 4 After an incredible fan campaign, the supernatural drama has been picked up by Netflix for a fourth season, following its cancellation by US network Fox.
.@LuciferNetflix Season 4 hits Netflix in 666 hours! pic.twitter.com/hXkDdeUyaj
— See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) April 10, 2019
10th May
The Society New YA drama about a group of teenagers who are suddenly transported to a facsimile of their home town – only without any parents.
Easy: season 3 the comedy anthology series based in Chicago returns for another round of episodes
17th May
Nailed It! The reality baking show for people who can’t really bake is back
The Rain season 2 The Danish post-apocalyptic series is back. Beware of the downpour…
24th May
What/If A 10-episode drama series led by Bridget Jones herself, Renée Zelwegger, produced by Forrest Gump director Robert Zemeckis. According to Netflix, it’s about “the ripple effects of what happens when acceptable people start doing unacceptable things.”
She’s Gotta Have It season 2 Spike Lee’s comedy, based on his 1986 movie, returns with all-new episodes.
Remember when I said I would tell y'all when I knew? 🙂
"She's Gotta Have It" season 2, coming May 24 to @netflix. pic.twitter.com/DRoqLjRbe2
— Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) March 7, 2019
31st May
When They See Us The first TV series from Ava DuVernay (A Wrinkle In Time, Selma) tells the true story of five Harlem teenagers who were wrongly convicted of the rape of a jogger in New York City in 1989. It boasts an impressive ensemble cast which includes Felicity Huffman, Vera Farmiga, John Leguizamo and Michael K Williams.
Killer Ratings Documentary about a Brazilian TV host-turned-murderer