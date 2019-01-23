Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. On Demand
  4. Netflix January 2019 new releases: the best movies and TV shows coming this month

Netflix January 2019 new releases: the best movies and TV shows coming this month

Second seasons of Star Trek: Discovery and The Punisher, the climaxes of A Series of Unfortunate Events and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and a documentary on Fyre festival lead the way in the new year

Ep #201 - Pictured: Anson Mount as Captain Pike; Rachael Ancheril as Lt. Nhan; Sonequa Martin-Green as Michael Burnham; of the CBS All Access series STAR TREK: DISCOVERY. Photo Cr: Jan Thijs/CBS © 2018 CBS Interactive. All Rights Reserved.

New year, same old chock-full schedule from Netflix.

Advertisement

As ever, it’s a jam-packed month, with returning series such as A Series of Unfortunate Events, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Friends From College, Star: Trek Discovery, The Punisher and Grace and Frankie.

Need something new to watch on Netflix? Click here

The Crown - Matt Smith, Peter Morgan, Claire Foy - Writer/Creator Peter Morgan with Matt Smith (Prince Philip) and Claire Foy (Queen Elizabeth II) (Netflix, TL)

And there’s plenty of new stuff, too, like Comedians, of the World, a comedy series featuring 47 up-and-coming comedians from every corner of the globe, and Sex Education, a new British drama starring The X-Files’ Gillian Anderson.

Relatively speaking, January is traditionally one of the quieter months of the year for new releases on the streaming service… so on this showing, it’s likely to be a big 2019.

Check out everything that’s coming to Netflix this January below.

Tuesday 1st January

A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 3 Lemony Snicket’s story comes to an end

COMEDIANS of the world 47 comedians, 13 countries, 8 languages – stand-up comedy gets the Netflix treatment

Tidying Up with Marie Kondo A series of inspirational home makeovers

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me The sequel to Mike Myers’ spy comedy

Hitch Will Smith stars as a relationship expert who isn’t looking for love himself… until Eva Mendes shows up

Valentine’s Day Schmaltzy, star-studded holiday fodder

The Blind Side Sandra Bullock leads this drama about a troubled American footballer who is taken in by a caring family

Pacific Rim Guillermo del Toro’s robot battlefest

The Witches 1990s adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic tale, starring Angelica Houston

Escape Room It was bound to happen… a horror movie which sees the game go wrong

Friday 11th January

Sex Education “A socially awkward high school virgin” (Asa Butterfield), who lives with his sex therapist mother (Gillian Anderson), joins forces with a “whip-smart bad girl” to set up an underground sex therapy clinic for their fellow students

The Last Laugh Original comedy film about an ageing comedian who returns to the road for the first time in many years, starring Chevy Chase and Andie MacDowell

Friends From College: Season 2 The sitcom about awful people (Keegan Michael Key and Cobie Smulders, among others) is back

Titans DC Comics TV series about Robin and Raven

Sunday 13th January

The Fault in Our Stars YA drama about a dying teenager

Tuesday 15th January

Inception Christopher Nolan’s mind-bending thriller starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy and Ellen Page

Thursday 17th January

The Purge: Anarchy The purge tradition carries on, as three groups of people intertwine in their fight to stay alive

Friday 18th January

Star Trek: Discovery season 2 The ship embarks on a new mission under the command of temporary captain Christopher Pike of the Starship Enterprise

The Punisher: season 2 Jon Bernthal doles out further punishment

FYRE: The Greatest Party that Never Happened An investigative documentary exploring the 2017 festival that enticed a group of wannabe Insta-stars out to a caribbean island, despite having none of the required infrastructure in place

Grace and Frankie: season 5 The two friends launch a scheme to get their old lives back

Trigger Warning With Killer Mike The rapper (one half of Run The Jewels) explores a variety of social issues

Carmen Sandiego Animated series about the elusive thief

Close The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo’s Noomi Rapace stars as a counter-terrorist expert turned bodyguard in this Netflix original film

Saturday 20th January

Lion Oscar-nominated biopic about a young Indian boy who was accidentally separated from his family at a young age, only to track them down 20 years later

X-Men: Days of Future Past Wolverine travels back in time to change the course of history and prevent the end of the world

Thursday 24th January

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes Documentary series which delves into the mind of the notorious serial killer

Friday 25th January

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: season 4 part 2 Bid farewell to Titus, Kimmy and Jacqueline in the final set of episodes

Kingdom Medieval drama series about a plague that makes people hungry for human flesh

Saturday 26th January

Fifty Shades Darker The second part of the lusty, pop lit s&m trilogy

Advertisement

Monday 28th January

Assassin’s Creed Video game adaptation starring Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard

Tags

All about Star Trek: Discovery

Ep #201 - Pictured: Anson Mount as Captain Pike; Rachael Ancheril as Lt. Nhan; Sonequa Martin-Green as Michael Burnham; of the CBS All Access series STAR TREK: DISCOVERY. Photo Cr: Jan Thijs/CBS © 2018 CBS Interactive. All Rights Reserved.
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Screen Shot 2018-12-12 at 09.36.36

The Titans take over in new Godzilla II: King of the Monsters trailer

(L to R) Marco Graf as Pepe, Daniela Demesa as Sofi, Yalitza Aparicio as Cleo, Marina De Tavira as Sofia, Diego Cortina Autrey as Toño, Carlos Peralta Jacobson as Paco in Roma, written and directed by Alfonso Cuarón. Photo by Carlos Somonte

Fantastic film Top 50 Netflix movies available now

Christmas TV, BBC Pictures and ITV Pictures

What is on TV this Christmas?

Screen Shot 2019-01-22 at 10.19.53

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix