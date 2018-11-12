Accessibility Links

There’s a Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Christmas special coming in December

The witches of Greendale will be back a lot sooner than we thought

CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA

It’s set to be a spooky Christmas this year – Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has announced that Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will release a holiday special on Netflix in December.

The CAOS creator took to Twitter to share news of the surprise episode, which arrives on Friday 14th December, less than two months after the first season and ahead of the second season, which is currently being filmed in Vancouver, Canada.

“Praise Satan! I mean, Praise Santa!” he wrote. “Sabrina has an Xmas special dropping on 12/14! I love this episode.”

Given the events of the last few instalments of season 1one, we can’t imagine this will be a holly jolly affair…

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is streaming NOW on Netflix

