Mark Hamill, Helena Bonham-Carter and Caitriona Balfe among all-star cast for Netflix’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

Netflix has drawn on an impressive array of stars for its major upcoming series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

Star Wars’ Mark Hamill, Harry Potter’s Helena Bonham-Carter and Tomb Raider star Alicia Vikander are just some of the big screen stars set to voice characters in the new fantasy epic.

Game of Thrones’ Natalie Dormer, Outlander’s Caitriona Balfe and Star Trek: Discovery’s Jason Isaacs have also been named as actors in the new series, based on Jim Henson’s cult 1982 film The Dark Crystal.

Leading the series will be Kingsman star Taron Egerton, The Witch actress Anya Taylor-Joy and Game of Thrones’ Nathalie Emmanuel, as ‘Gelfling’ heroes Rian, Brea and Deet.

“To match the stunning visual world of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, we knew we had to entice some incredible voice talent to add dimension to the exquisite artistry of the puppeteers who bring the characters to life,” Netflix VP of Original Series said following the casting announcement.

“I am proud to say that this may be one of the finest casts assembled from the world’s favourite TV shows and movies, and I am now even more excited for fans to come back to Thra with us, and for new viewers to discover this world for the very first time,” she added.

British actors and comics including Eddie Izzard, Simon Pegg and Toby Jones also join the series, alongside the likes of Brooklyn Nine Nine’s Andy Samberg and Black Mirror’s Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is a prequel to Muppets creator Jim Henson and Frank Oz’s original film, set “many years before the events of the movie” according to Netflix.

The series will still however employ “classic puppetry” just like the original film, along with “cutting edge visual effects”.

Lisa Henson, CEO of the Jim Henson Company, said, “It is humbling to see so many truly gifted actors join The Dark Crystal universe by adding their voices to Age of Resistance. As with the original film, we are now adding a voice cast of the highest caliber that will provide textures and range to the puppetry performances that are the heart of the series.

“It is thrilling to see this assembled team of artists, puppeteers and now voice actors, many inspired by my father’s original film, work together to realise this unique world – through performance and craft – at a scale that is rarely seen today.”

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance full cast list

Series stars…

Taron Egerton (Kingsman) as Rian

Anya Taylor Joy (The Witch) as Brea

Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones) as Deet

Other Gelfling characters include…

Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)

Helena Bonham-Carter (The King’s Speech)

Harris Dickinson (forthcoming Maleficent 2)

Natalie Dormer (Game of Thrones)

Eddie Izzard (Ocean’s Thirteen)

Theo James (The Divergent Series)

Toby Jones (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy)

Shazad Latif (Star Trek: Discovery)

Gugu Mbatha-Raw (The Cloverfield Paradox)

Mark Strong (Kingsman)

Alicia Vikander (Tomb Raider)

Skeksis & Mystics characters are voiced by…

Harvey Fierstein (Torch Song)

Mark Hamill (Knightfall, Star Wars)

Ralph Ineson (Game of Thrones)

Jason Isaacs (The OA)

Keegan-Michael Key (Key and Peele)

Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (True Detective)

Simon Pegg (Mission Impossible)

Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine Nine)

Aughra will be voiced by…

Aughra – Donna Kimball (The Happytime Murders)