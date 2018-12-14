The Last Kingdom season 3 trailer spells doom for King Alfred
Alfred's health is failing – but will Uhtred remain loyal? Watch the new trailer from Netflix ahead of the launch of season three
The omens are ill for King Alfred in the first trailer for Netflix’s The Last Kingdom season three.
The streaming service revealed the first look at the new episodes ahead of their release on Monday 19 November 2018.
The video reveals that Alfred’s (played by David Dawson) health is failing him, and with enemies circling it is unclear whether hero Uhtred (Alexander Dreymon) will remain loyal to the king.
- The Last Kingdom season three confirmed – historical drama to air exclusively on Netflix
- Where is The Last Kingdom filmed?
“As Alfred’s health weakens – and with it his dream of a united England – Uhtred must take command and confront a new threat, Danish warlord Sigrid,” explains a Netflix summary of season three.
With Alfred’s son apparently unwilling to become the heir to the throne, Uhtred appears ideally placed to take advantage of the power vacuum – but will he turn against the king?
Watch The Last Kingdom season three trailer
The Last Kingdom is based on author Bernard Cornwell’s series of novels The Saxon Stories.
The first two seasons of The Last Kingdom aired on both the BBC and Netflix, but season three will stream exclusively on Netflix after the BBC decided not to continue with the historical drama.
- New on Netflix: the best movies and TV shows released every day
- Top Netflix TV series
- Top 50 Netflix movies
Need something new to watch on Netflix? Click here
Netflix has confirmed that The Last Kingdom season three will be released on Monday 19 November 2018
This article was originally published on 28 October 2018