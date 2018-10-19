New on Netflix: the best movies and TV shows released every day

From the biggest Netflix Original films to the best TV series, check out all the best new releases to watch on Netflix UK.

With a new show or film to stream added to the list every day, you’ll never be stuck for what to watch on Netflix again. Check out the list below…

Friday 19th October: Making a Murderer part 2

The engrossing true crime series returns with ten brand new episodes. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 18th October: The Twilight Saga

The entire history of Edward & Bella’s romance has arrived on Netflix just in time for Halloween – watch it here

Wednesday 17th October: Dynasty – season 2

The shamelessly trashy, if slightly modernised, reboot of the glossy 1980s soap about warring tycoon families is back. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 16th October: Apostle

Dan Stevens tries to save his sister from a sinister cult (led by Michael Sheen’s prophet Malcolm Howe) on a remote Welsh island in the early 20th century. Watch on Netflix

Monday 15th October: The Goonies

Stranger Things season two featured Goonies star Sean Astin, so it was only a matter of time before the film that made his name reached Netflix. Watch now

Friday 12th October: The Haunting of Hill House

The horror TV series reimagines Shirley Jackson’s classic 1959 novel. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 11th October: Salt Fat Acid Heat

Chef and food writer Samin Nosrat serves up her culinary manifesto. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 10th October: 22 July

Paul Greengrass’s harrowing account of the Norway 2011 terror attacks. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 4th October: Four Weddings and a Funeral

Richard Curtis’ seminal British romcom lands on Netflix. Watch now

Wednesday 3rd October: Operation Finale

Sir Ben Kingsley stars alongside Star Wars’ Oscar Isaac in this historical film about the bid to track down Nazi Adolf Eichmann. Watch on Netflix

Monday 1st October: Hannibal

All three seasons of the sadly cancelled horror thriller are now available to stream. It’s not the reboot fans have been desperate for, but at least it completes the set. Watch on Netflix

Friday 28th September: The Good Place season 3

A bumper edition of the hit philoso-comedy kicks off season three, with new episodes streaming on Netflix every Friday right after broadcast in the US. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 27th September: Norsemen

The farcical Norwegian Game of Thrones parody returns. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 26th September: Marvel’s Doctor Strange

Benedict Cumberbatch’s dazzling outing as the Sorcerer Supreme arrives on Netflix, the latest in a burgeoning Marvel movie line-up on the service. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 25th September: American Vandal season two

The breakout mockumentary series returns. If the first run was a surprise hit, this time round expectations for the true crime parody are through the roof. Can it deliver? Watch on Netflix

Monday 24 September: Maniac

Emma Stone and Jonah Hill star in one of Netflix’s most peculiar and original releases of the year. The limited series features pharmaceutical trial participants Owen (Hill) and Annie (Stone) go through a series of increasingly surreal experiments in an effort to ‘cure’ their minds. Watch on Netflix