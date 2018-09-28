Outlander exclusive first look: 100 First Nation Canadians arrive in Scotland for season 4 filming

More than 100 First Nation Canadians have arrived in Scotland to play a number of speaking and supporting roles in Outlander season four and RadioTimes.com has your first EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at them in action.

Season four sees Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) navigating the trials and tribulations of life in Colonial America.

The team behind the show felt that it was important to be sensitive to the historical context and be as authentic as possible when telling the story.

“Every department, from Production design to costume and hair and make-up does a huge amount of research to ensure we create a world that feels authentic to the time and place,” Outlander’s Executive Producer Matthew B Roberts said.

“To build our Native American world, they have learned traditional techniques, from canoe building to hand weaving and, to populate that world, we have welcomed a great team from Canada to play both the speaking and supporting roles of the Cherokee and Mohawk Nations in Outlander season four.”

The North Carolina scenes are actually being filmed in Scotland, which was surprisingly well suited to double for the US location.

Image of First Nation actors on the set of Outlander season four by Aimee Spinks / 2018 Sony Pictures Television Inc. All Rights Reserved

Outlander season four is due to air in November 2018. You can catch up on seasons one to three on Amazon Prime with a 30-day free trial in the UK, or catch season two on More4 on Thursday nights from Thursday June 14th

This article was originally published on 13 June 2018