Outlander’s Sam Heughan answers fan questions

We put YOUR questions to the star of the hit show in a quick fire Q&A - here's what he said...

Sam Heughan sits down with RadioTimes.com

Outlander star Sam Heughan is well used to being questioned by journalists – but how does he do when his fans put him on the spot?

That’s what RadioTimes.com set out to discover when we sat down with him for an exclusive chat in London.

We asked Outlander fans to submit some quick-fire questions for Sam and they responded in their droves, with quirky, inventive and challenging queries.

We put as many of them as we could to the main man himself and we think he did a pretty good job answering them on the spot.

But don’t just take our word for it – watch him take on the challenge for yourself…

All about Outlander

Sam Heughan sits down with RadioTimes.com
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

