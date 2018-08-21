Fans are impressed with Chris Pine’s Scottish accent as Robert the Bruce in Outlaw King’s first trailer

The Star Trek actor will play the medieval Scottish king who rebelled against the English

Dinna fash yersel, but Los Angeles-born Chris Pine has put on a wee Scottish accent for upcoming Netflix movie Outlaw King. And it turns out he’s pretty good at it.

As seen in the first trailer for the historical drama, Pine will don the Braveheart voice to play Robert the Bruce, the real-life leader of a rebellion against Edward I of England’s occupation of medieval Scotland.

“You can fight for God, for country, for family,” he bellows at one point with near-perfect inflexion. “I do not care, so long as you fight!”

Twitter too seems pleasantly surprised with his accent…

Christ almighty I am here for #OutlawKing and I take back everything I may have thought about Chris Pine’s Scottish accent, dude is family now, come away in pal kettle’s on. — Amy (@scifisunsets) August 20, 2018

Rarely can an actor do a believable Scottish accent so we are off to a good start with #OutlawKing. Can’t wait to see it! https://t.co/I9rPjcj88w — Louise Park (@thelouisepark) August 20, 2018

Been waiting for the Outlaw King trailer for ages. Chris Pine's accent doesn't actually make me want to fill my ears with cement, like I expected #OutlawKing — Duncan McCready (@DuncanMcCready) August 20, 2018

Captain Kirk's accent is actually no bad! #OutlawKing https://t.co/Twq3743Qwu — Once in a Generation @edfringe! (@SandstoneCity) August 20, 2018

#OutlawKing looks bloody great! As a Scot, Old Piney has absolutely 100% smashed that accent. 👏 No mean feat. Would pay good money to watch those first few lessons with the dialect coach though. https://t.co/gwdZhx2oGF — Richie L Cunningham (@RichieLee84) August 20, 2018

The Game of Thrones-esque drama is also set to star Stephen Dillane (who played Stannis Baratheon in the HBO fantasy series), as well as Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Nocturnal Animals), Florence Pugh (Lady Macbeth), Tony Curran (Sons of Anarchy) and Billy Howle (On Chesil Beach)

Interestingly, alongside its online release, Outlaw King is set to be made available in select theatres, which may indicate Netflix has hopes for the film as an awards contender. Previously, Netflix films were banned from the Cannes Film Festival as they didn’t have a planned theatrical.

So, not only is the streaming service confident in the film, but the trailer certainly gives us plenty to get excited about.

Outlaw King will be released on Netflix and in “selected cinemas” on 9th November 2018