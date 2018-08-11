Shadowhunters producers announce show “must come to an end” despite #SaveShadowhunters campaign

"It's not possible for this version of Shadowhunters to continue," the production company said in a statement

It seems the incredibly passionate #SaveShadowhunters campaign has not been successful in saving the show from cancellation after all.

The production company behind the Freeform drama (which airs on Netflix outside the US) has now shared a statement which will leave fans heartbroken, thanking them for their support but announcing that “regrettably for all involved, Shadowhunters must come to an end.”

Ever since US cable channel Freeform decided not to pick up on a fourth season, the show’s fans have organised themselves on social media in a massive campaign to persuade Netflix or another outlet to acquire Shadowhunters. Inspired by the success of campaigns to save shows such as Brooklyn 99 and Lucifer, they staged a proper publicity operation including billboards in Time Square, public transport ads in Seoul and London, and flying an actual plane over Netflix’s LA headquarters.

But it seems this is the end of the road.

On Friday, producer Moszkowicz released a statement from production company Constantin Film announcing that production had officially wrapped on season four.

“To our loyal and vocal fans who put so much behind making the show the popular series that it became, we extend our deepest thanks for your enduring support,” the statement reads.

“The outpouring from the fandom from the start, and since the announcement of the show’s cancellation has indelibly touched all of us involved. We’re so grateful to have gone on this journey with you.

“Regrettably for all involved, Shadowhunters must come to an end. While we are trying to figure out new ways and new incarnations in which to bring the Shadow World to fans worldwide, we are sad to say that after many efforts by all parties involved, it’s not possible for this version of Shadowhunters to continue.”

It looks like the main series of Shadowhunters, which is based on Cassandra Clare’s Mortal Instruments books, is over for good.

But that does leave a glimmer of hope of “new incarnations” of the series – so we’ll have to wait and see. #SaveShadowhunters might not be over yet…