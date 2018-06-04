Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
On Demand
Grace and Frankie stars reveal Netflix plans for Dolly Parton biopic

Grace and Frankie stars reveal Netflix plans for Dolly Parton biopic

Grace and Frankie’s Lily Tomlin has spilled the beans on a potential series based on Parton’s songs

Dolly Parton (Getty, EH)

Dolly Parton could be the next star to join the Netflix family with a biopic series based on her songs.

Advertisement

The news was announced by Parton’s former 9 to 5 co-star, Lily Tomlin, at a Grace and Frankie panel.

Speaking about why Parton is yet to guest star on Grace and Frankie, Tomlin said: “We’d like to see Dolly and we keep hoping we’ll work out a schedule, but she’s just so busy.

“She does so many things, and now she has a big show deal herself at Netflix, so I don’t know.”

Jane Fonda, who was also on the panel, was clearly surprised at this revelation, exclaiming: “She does?”

“Yeah,” Tomlin said. “It’s a show – Sam Haskell, her partner, they’re going to do a series about Dolly’s songs, like she did with Coat of Many Colors and all that stuff.”

Coat of Many Colors is a 2015 NBC special about the country singer’s upbringing in Tennessee.

When asked if Parton was going to star in the series, Tomlin said: “Yeah, she’ll be in it when it calls for her.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Grace and Frankie series four is currently streaming on Netflix.

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Grace and Frankie

Dolly Parton (Getty, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Gemma Collins, Spencer Matthews, Stella Parton, Celebrity Masterchef

Celebrity MasterChef 2018 line-up revealed: Gemma Collins, Spencer Matthews and Dolly Parton’s sister Stella to star

Programme Name: CBeebies Bedtime Stories - TX: n/a - Episode: Elton John (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Sir Elton John - (C) BBC - Photographer: Pete Dadds BBC, TL

Viewers young and old loved Elton John’s Cbeebies bedtime story

14381186-low_res-cbeebies-bedtime-stories

Get your first look at Dolly Parton’s (very bright) CBeebies bedtime story

Diego Maradona

Amazon to make TV series based on the life of footballer Diego Maradona

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more