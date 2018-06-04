Grace and Frankie stars reveal Netflix plans for Dolly Parton biopic

Grace and Frankie’s Lily Tomlin has spilled the beans on a potential series based on Parton’s songs

Dolly Parton could be the next star to join the Netflix family with a biopic series based on her songs.

Advertisement

The news was announced by Parton’s former 9 to 5 co-star, Lily Tomlin, at a Grace and Frankie panel.

Speaking about why Parton is yet to guest star on Grace and Frankie, Tomlin said: “We’d like to see Dolly and we keep hoping we’ll work out a schedule, but she’s just so busy.

“She does so many things, and now she has a big show deal herself at Netflix, so I don’t know.”

Jane Fonda, who was also on the panel, was clearly surprised at this revelation, exclaiming: “She does?”

“Yeah,” Tomlin said. “It’s a show – Sam Haskell, her partner, they’re going to do a series about Dolly’s songs, like she did with Coat of Many Colors and all that stuff.”

Coat of Many Colors is a 2015 NBC special about the country singer’s upbringing in Tennessee.

When asked if Parton was going to star in the series, Tomlin said: “Yeah, she’ll be in it when it calls for her.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Grace and Frankie series four is currently streaming on Netflix.