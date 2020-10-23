Best films to watch on TV today, tonight and this week

As the winter months draw in and the days get shorter, there’s nothing better to do than to cuddle up on the sofa in front of a film and while many automatically head to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video – they aren’t the other ways to watch movies in the comfort of your own home.

From NOW TV and Disney+, to terrestrial TV offerings – there’s so much to choose from across all different genres so no matter what mood you’re in, you can find something to watch.

With so many amazing films airing on TV this week, we’ve compiled a list of the best flicks for you to choose from.

Friday 30th October

Eddie the Eagle – 6.50pm, Film4

Biopic of British sporting underdog Eddie Edwards. Determined to fulfil his dreams of becoming an Olympic athlete, Edwards trains as a ski jumper – a field in which Britain had no other competitors. Starring Taron Egerton, Hugh Jackman and Christopher Walken. Read our full review.

It – 9pm, ITV2

The latest adaptation of Stephen King’s terrifying novel, It follows a group of bullied kids band together to destroy a shape-shifting monster, which disguises itself as a clown and preys on the children of their small New England town. Starring Bill Skarsgard, Jaeden Lieberher and Sophia Lillis. Read our full review.

The Da Vinci Code – 9pm, Dave

A respected academic goes on the run when he is framed for the murder of a French historian. Pursued by the detective on the case and a sinister assassin monk, he strives to unmask the culprit, leading to a conspiracy determined to preserve a 2,000-year-old secret at any cost. Thriller based on Dan Brown’s novel, starring Tom Hanks, Audrey Tautou, Ian McKellen, Paul Bettany and Jean Reno. Read out full review.

The Heat – 9pm, E4

An uptight, ambitious FBI agent is sent to Boston to bring a notorious drug kingpin to justice. She ends up forced to team up with a rebellious, foul-mouthed local police detective who has a very different attitude to law enforcement but shares her inability to work with others. Action comedy, starring Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy. Read our full review.

Saturday 31st October

The Band Wagon – 2:30pm, BBC Two

A has-been Hollywood dancer and a pretentious producer form an uneasy alliance to stage a song-and-dance spectacular. However, the latter’s bizarre ideas soon spiral out of control, while the former loathes the ballerina cast opposite him. Read our full review

Blockers – 9pm, Channel 4

Premiere. Julie, Kayla and Sam are high school seniors who make a pact to lose their virginity on prom night. Lisa, Mitchell and Hunter are the overprotective parents who try to stop the girls from sealing the deal, no matter what the cost. Read our full review

Halloween – 10:45pm, Film4

Homicidal madman Michael Myers escapes from a mental institution 15 years after murdering his sister, and goes on a killing spree in his home town. Although a psychiatrist is quickly on his trail in a bid to stop the loss of more lives, a shy teenage girl babysitting for her neighbour is unaware of the grisly fate in store for herRead our full review

Poltergeist – 11:10pm, BBC Two

A family experiences strange events after invisible phantoms invade its home. At first the ghosts seem harmless, simply making things move by themselves. But before long, they spirit away the five-year-old daughter to their own plane of existence, forcing her parents to call on paranormal researchers to find their missing child. Read our full review

The Ring – 12:35am, BBC One

A journalist investigates several teenage deaths, which are linked to a cursed videotape and the rumour that anyone who watches it will die a week later. Her growing obsession with the tape endangers herself and her family – and to avoid the predicted fate, she has just seven days to find out where the recording came from. Read our full review

Sunday 1st November

The Maltese Falcon – 11:25am, TCM

Cynical private eye Sam Spade is drawn into a dangerous hunt for a mysterious statuette following his partner’s murder. Read our full review

Wuthering Heights – 1:35pm, 5 Select

The head of a Yorkshire family takes in a mysterious boy, who is treated cruelly by the rest of the household but develops a close bond with his foster sister. As they both grow up, their relationship grows more intense, with devastating repercussions for all concerned. Read our full review

The Pirates! In an Adventure with Scientists – 3:10pm, ITV2

SEAC

The bungling leader of a band of inept buccaneers is determined to prove his worth to his rivals and win the coveted Pirate of the Year award. An encounter with the naturalist Charles Darwin gives him the chance to pull off a daring crime – if he can survive coming face to face with the pirate-hating Queen Victoria. Read our full review

Spy – 9pm, E4

A deskbound CIA agent provides valuable background support for a dashing secret agent, but has never gone into action herself. Everything changes, when the spy mysteriously vanishes, and she leaps into action to take his place, infiltrating the inner circle of a ruthless arms dealer and trying to avert a global catastrophe. Read our full review

Blue Velvet – 10:45pm, Film4

A college student discovers a severed ear in a field, and is drawn into the dangerous underworld of his apparently peaceful home town. As events unfold, his curiosity leads him to the sinister relationship between a violent sociopath and a beautiful singer, whose vulnerability and sexuality bewitch him. Read our full review

Monday 2nd November

Man in the Saddle – 12:45pm, Film4

A wealthy and ambitious cattleman plans to seize all the land surrounding his own. A peaceful rancher living nearby ignores warnings to sell up and avoid a conflict, and as he suffers a campaign of intimidation, he is forced to adopt violent methods to defend his livelihood. Read our full review

The Children Act – 9pm, BBC Two

As her marriage founders because of her dedication to her job, High Court judge Fiona Maye is given the case of a 17-year-old Jehovah’s Witness who refuses on religious principle to undergo a potentially life-saving blood transfusion for leukaemia. Read our full review

Fear Strikes Out – 11pm, Talking Pictures TV

True story of the life of Jimmy Piersall, who battled mental illness to achieve stardom in major league baseball.. Read our full review

Tuesday 3rd November

Keeping Up with the Joneses – 9pm, E4

A suburban couple become embroiled in an international espionage plot when they discover that their seemingly perfect new neighbours are actually government spies. Read our full review

Rosemary’s Baby – 11pm, TCM

A couple move into a new apartment, and the husband forms a close friendship with their elderly neighbours. The wife soon becomes pregnant, and starts to suspect her spouse has been seduced into a Satanic cult, who have sinister plans for her baby. Read our full review

My Pure Land – 2:10am, Channel 4

A young Pakistani woman is called on to defend her isolated family farm after a feud results in her father being sent to prison. With only her mother and sister to aid her, she must take up arms to fight off a 200-strong militia group that has been recruited by her uncle to take the land by force. Read our full review

Wednesday 4th November

Submarine X-1 – 2pm, Paramount Network

A disgraced American Navy captain is given a second chance at sinking a Nazi battleship, this time using a revolutionary miniature submarine. Read our full review

The Take – 9pm, Film4

An American pickpocket in Paris accidentally steals some top secret information, and finds himself on the run from the CIA. The agent in charge of the investigation recruits the thief’s help when he discovers a sinister conspiracy that threatens both of them. Read our full review

The French Connection – 10:50pm, Sony Movies Action

SEAC

Two tough New York cops use unorthodox methods to try to break an international drug ring. When their information leads them to place a candy store under surveillance, they discover the owners are the American agents for a French kingpin planning to ship millions of dollars worth of heroin into the US. Read our full review

Thursday 5th November

First Men in the Moon – 11am, Sony Movies Action

An eccentric Victorian inventor discovers a strange material that defies gravity and uses it to build the world’s first spaceship. Leading an expedition to the moon, he is astonished to discover it is inhabited by giant ants and caterpillar-like creatures. Read our full review

Millions Like Us – 12:45pm, Film4

A woman is happy to be called up for service during the Second World War, but disappointed to learn she will be working in a factory making aircraft parts. However, the new job brings romance in the shape of a handsome airman and a close circle of friends in her co-workers, who all rally round when tragedy strikes. Read our full review

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape – 4:30pm, Sony Movies

Small-town delivery boy Gilbert is forced to act as head of his unusual household which includes his obese mother and a younger brother with learning difficulties. However, the arrival of an attractive caravan traveller leads him to consider putting his own happiness first for a change. Read our full review

Friday 6th November

Heller in Pink Tights – 5:55pm, Talking Pictures TV

An actress travelling through the Wild West in a theatrical troupe is won in a poker game. Read our full review

Ghost – 9pm, 5 Star

The spirit of a murdered executive tries to find a way to help his girlfriend bring his killer to justice and enlists the aid of a fraudulent medium – who is amazed and baffled when her psychic powers turn out to be all too real. Read our full review

The Homesman – 11:30pm, BBC One

A single woman living in a frontier town is asked by her church to escort three women traumatised by the hardships of their lives to a safe refuge in the East. Along the way, she saves an outlaw’s life and persuades him to help her protect her charges on the perilous journey through the wilderness. Read our full review

T2: Trainspotting – 12:30am, Channel 4

Recovering heroin addict Mark Renton returns to his Edinburgh roots after 20 years living overseas, hoping to make peace with the friends he abandoned. However, starting anew proves far from easy, especially when old partner in crime Begbie escapes from prison, still brooding on Renton’s betrayal. Read our full review

What’s on NOW TV this week?

If you’ve not found anything on the regular TV schedules that tickles your fancy, NOW TV are regularly adding some new films to their collection – with you can access with a Sky Cinema pass.

Here are this week’s highlights:

The Secret Garden – now available

The film tells the well-loved story of a young girl who is sent to live with her uncle, where she discovers a beautiful garden and a local boy who helps her understand the garden’s hidden secrets

A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood – now available

In 1998, magazine journalist Lloyd Vogel is sent to interview beloved TV entertainer Fred Rogers, an assignment he feels is beneath him. However, a friendship soon forms between the two men. Starring Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys and Chris Cooper. Read our full review.

Le Mans ’66 – now available

Matt Damon stars as Carroll Shelby, the visionary American driver and car designer who was enlisted by Ford to assemble a car – the Ford GT40 – to beat out Enzo Ferrari’s vehicles and their dominance over the race. Shelby recruits rogue driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale), and together they battle corporate interference, the laws of physics, and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car.

Abominable – now available

After discovering a magical creature they believe to be a Yeti, teenager Yi and her two friends embark on an epic adventure. They try to reunite the creature with his family, whilst evading a wealthy financier and a determined zoologist who want to capture the creature for their own needs. Read our full review.

Looking for more? Take a look at our best movies on NOW TV guide – Get 12 months of Sky Cinema for just £11.99 £9.99 / month.

