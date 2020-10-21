Best iTunes Movie deals you can buy this week

With the movie-watching world leaning more than ever towards streaming over physical Blu-rays and DVDs (although there are many that still love to see the collection proudly displayed on a shelf), there are now more streaming services than ever offering you great deals on owning movies.

Advertisement

iTunes is one of the biggest such platforms in the UK and each week, sometimes more than once, they give us some fantastic savings on many movies – quite a few in glorious 4K HDR. Considering new 4K releases normally cost around £19.99 to buy on disc, this is a great way to build that UHD collection without breaking the bank.

And the deals are quite something too. The Back to the Future trilogy is being upgraded to 4K an is on offer, while there are some amazing horror’s reduced just in time for Halloween. for that

And if you are yet to buy a 4K TV, keep an eye on all the upcoming deal events taking place such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

£2.99

Oldboy

£3.99

American Psycho

Blair Witch

Daybreakers

Detroit

Edward Scissorhands

Hidden Figures

Isle of Dogs

Jigsaw

Paddington 2

Psycho

The Birds

The Cabin in the Woods

The House with a Clock on its Walls

The Omen

The Princess Bride

The Shape of Water

The Silence of the Lambs

£4.99

10 Cloverfield Lane

Abominable

Alien

Prometheus

Alien Covenant

Annabelle

Annabelle Creation

Back to the Future Part 3

Black Klansman

Boyz N The Hood

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Brightburn

Clear and Present Danger

Event Horizon

Evil Dead 2

Fences

Flashdance

Forrest Gump

Get Out

Ghostbusters 2

Glory

Grease

Gremlins

Groundhog Day

Halloween (2018)

Happy Death Day

Happy Death Day 2U

Harriet

Hellboy (2019)

IT

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit

Mortal Engines

mother!

Night at the Museum Secret of the Tomb

Overlord

Patriot Games

Pet Semetary (1989)

Pet Semetary (2019)

Predator

Predators

Prince of Darkness

Ready or Not

Resident Evil

Shaun of the Dead

Shutter Island

Split

Straight Outta Compton

Terminator Genysis

The Conjuring

The Conjuring 2

The Curse of La Llorona

The Haunting

The Hunt for Red October

The Mummy (2017)

The Purge

The Purge Anarchy

The Purge Election Year

The Sum of All Fears

Tropic Thunder

Truth or Dare

Us

XXX The Return of Xander Cage

Zombieland

£5.99

Baywatch

Blockers

Breaking In

Doctor Sleep

IT Chapter 2

Jack Reacher

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Lawrence of Arabia

Mission Impossible

Mission Impossible Ghost Protocol

Monster Trucks

Now You See Me

Pet Semetary (1989)

Peter Rabbit

Queen & Slim

Saving Private Ryan

Superman

The Commuter

The First Purge

Transformers: The Last Night

Twilight

Eclipse

New Moon

Breaking Dawn Part One

Breaking Dawn Part Two

Wild

4K Bundles

Back to the Future Trilogy £9.99

How to Train Your Dragon Trilogy £14.99

HD iTunes Movie deals

There are many movies you can buy just in HD too at some bargain prices. Highlights this week include:

The Child’s Play movies Who Framed Roger Rabbit, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, and many more for £3.99.

For £4.99, look for titles like The Dead Don’t Die, Goosebumps and the bonkers Nicholas Cage movie, Mandy.

Advertisement

Wondering what is being released in cinemas this year? We have a UK 2020 film releases guide. For more tech news check out our Technology section.