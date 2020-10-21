Best iTunes Movie deals you can buy this week
The weekly offers continue...
With the movie-watching world leaning more than ever towards streaming over physical Blu-rays and DVDs (although there are many that still love to see the collection proudly displayed on a shelf), there are now more streaming services than ever offering you great deals on owning movies.
iTunes is one of the biggest such platforms in the UK and each week, sometimes more than once, they give us some fantastic savings on many movies – quite a few in glorious 4K HDR. Considering new 4K releases normally cost around £19.99 to buy on disc, this is a great way to build that UHD collection without breaking the bank.
And the deals are quite something too. The Back to the Future trilogy is being upgraded to 4K an is on offer, while there are some amazing horror’s reduced just in time for Halloween. for that
And if you are yet to buy a 4K TV, keep an eye on all the upcoming deal events taking place such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
£2.99
Oldboy
£3.99
American Psycho
Blair Witch
Daybreakers
Detroit
Edward Scissorhands
Hidden Figures
Isle of Dogs
Jigsaw
Paddington 2
Psycho
The Birds
The Cabin in the Woods
The House with a Clock on its Walls
The Omen
The Princess Bride
The Shape of Water
The Silence of the Lambs
£4.99
10 Cloverfield Lane
Abominable
Alien
Prometheus
Alien Covenant
Annabelle
Annabelle Creation
Back to the Future Part 3
Black Klansman
Boyz N The Hood
Bram Stoker’s Dracula
Brightburn
Clear and Present Danger
Event Horizon
Evil Dead 2
Fences
Flashdance
Forrest Gump
Get Out
Ghostbusters 2
Glory
Grease
Gremlins
Groundhog Day
Halloween (2018)
Happy Death Day
Happy Death Day 2U
Harriet
Hellboy (2019)
IT
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit
Mortal Engines
mother!
Night at the Museum Secret of the Tomb
Overlord
Patriot Games
Pet Semetary (1989)
Pet Semetary (2019)
Predator
Predators
Prince of Darkness
Ready or Not
Resident Evil
Shaun of the Dead
Shutter Island
Split
Straight Outta Compton
Terminator Genysis
The Conjuring
The Conjuring 2
The Curse of La Llorona
The Haunting
The Hunt for Red October
The Mummy (2017)
The Purge
The Purge Anarchy
The Purge Election Year
The Sum of All Fears
Tropic Thunder
Truth or Dare
Us
XXX The Return of Xander Cage
Zombieland
£5.99
Baywatch
Blockers
Breaking In
Doctor Sleep
IT Chapter 2
Jack Reacher
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
Lawrence of Arabia
Mission Impossible
Mission Impossible Ghost Protocol
Monster Trucks
Now You See Me
Pet Semetary (1989)
Peter Rabbit
Queen & Slim
Saving Private Ryan
Superman
The Commuter
The First Purge
Transformers: The Last Night
Twilight
Eclipse
New Moon
Breaking Dawn Part One
Breaking Dawn Part Two
Wild
4K Bundles
Back to the Future Trilogy £9.99
How to Train Your Dragon Trilogy £14.99
HD iTunes Movie deals
There are many movies you can buy just in HD too at some bargain prices. Highlights this week include:
The Child’s Play movies Who Framed Roger Rabbit, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, and many more for £3.99.
For £4.99, look for titles like The Dead Don’t Die, Goosebumps and the bonkers Nicholas Cage movie, Mandy.
