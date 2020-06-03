All the films still getting a 2020 UK release in cinemas
From Mulan to Top Gun: Maverick, here's a list of all the films being released in cinemas this year...
Although it’s been months since any of us have been allowed to go to a cinema, that is due to change in the near future as lockdown rules start to loosen.
With release dates being pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic, the rest of this year is set to see films such as Mulan, Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, A Quiet Place Part II and Death of the Nile hit a big screen near you.
And, while you’re waiting for Tenet and Mulan to open in cinemas, why not check out what’s on Netflix and Disney Plus?
Here’s everything you need to know about films being released in cinemas in 2020…
July 2020
Unhinged
Date of release: 1st July
Cast: Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorius, Jimmi Simpson
Director: Derrick Borte
Unhinged follows divorced single mother Rachel (Pistorius) who realises she is being stalked by an unstable stranger, played by Russell Crowe, after the two started arguing from their cars at a red light. In this psychological thriller, Rachel is forced into a dangerous game of cat-and-mouse with the stranger, who is determined to teach her a lesson after their road-rage incident.
Tenet
Date of release: 17th July
Cast: John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh, Aaron Taylor-Johnson
Director: Christopher Nolan
From the director behind Inception, The Dark Knight Trilogy and Dunkirk, Tenet tells the story of the unnamed protagonist (John David Washington) – an agent who is “fighting for the survival of the entire world”, tasked with preventing World War III. He must do so armed with just one word – Tenet.
Mulan
Date of release: 24th July
Cast: Liu Yifei, Donnie Ye, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Gong Li
Director: Niki Caro
This live-action remake of the 1998 Disney film stars Liu Yifei as Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honoured warrior who takes his place to serve in the Imperial Army. Masquerading as a man named Hua Jun, Mulan faces challenges every step of the way but discovers her true potential in the process.
August 2020
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run
Date of release: 7th August
Cast: Tom Kenny, Keanu Reeves, Awkwafina, Reggie Watts, Snoop Dogg
Director: Tim Hill
SpongeBob is back in his first CGI-animated film Sponge on the Run, in which the legendary sponge and his best friend Patrick Star must rescue Gary, who’s been snailnapped by God of the Sea Poseidon. As the duo travel to the Lost City of Atlantic City to save Gary, viewers will finally find out how SpongeBob and Gary the Snail originally met.
The One and Only Ivan
Date of release: 14th August
Cast: Sam Rockwell, Angelina Jolie, Danny DeVito, Helen Mirren, Bryan Cranston, Indira Varma
Director: Thea Sharrock
Based on a children’s novel of the same name, fantasy drama The One and Only Ivan tells the story of Ivan the gorilla (Rockwell), who lives in a communal habitat in a shopping mall along with elephant Stella (Jolie) and Bob the dog (DeVito).
Wonder Woman 1984
Date of release: 14 August
Cast: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen
Director: Patty Jenkins
Diana Prince (Gadot) returns in this Wonder Woman sequel, set over 60 years after the first film. Wonder Woman 1984 is set in the title year, the midst of the Cold War, and Diana clashes with Maxwell Lord (Pascal) and friend-turned-foe Barbara Ann Minerva (Wigg) whilst also reuniting with her former love Steve Trevor (Pine).
Bill & Ted Face the Music
Date of release: 21st August
Cast: Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, William Sadler, Samara Weaving, Kid Cudi
Director: Dean Parisot
Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves reprise their respective roles as Bill and Ted after almost 30 years in Bill & Ted Face the Music. The third film in the comedy franchise, Bill & Ted Face the Music follows the middle-aged duo who are warned by a time-travelling visitor from the future that they must create a song to save the Earth in just 78 minutes.
The New Mutants
Date of release: 28th August
Cast: Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blue Hunt
Director: Josh Boone
Based on the Marvel Comics group of the same name, The New Mutants looks at five young mutants who are being kept in a strange facility while they discover their own powers.
September 2020
A Quiet Place Part II
Date of release: 4th September
Cast: Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe
Director: John Krasinski
Directed by John Krasinksi, A Quiet Place 2 picks up after the terrifying events of its predecessor, with the Abbott family being forced to face the terrors of the outside world with an unpredictable new born. As they venture into the unknown, they soon realise that the creatures aren’t the only threats they should be worrying about.
Connected
Date of release: 18th September
Cast: Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Olivia Colman, Eric Andre
Director: Mike Rianda
Produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the duo behind 21 Jump Street and The Lego Movie, Connected starx Abbi Jacobson as Katie Mitchell, a film school student whose plans to start afresh at university are dashed when her family plans to drive cross-country there together by car. However, after electronic devices around the world stage a tech uprising, the Mitchells are forced to work together to save the world.
The King’s Man
Date of release: 18th September
Cast: Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Charles Dance
Director: Matthew Vaughn
In the prequel to the Kingsman films, The King’s Man, one man (Fiennes) and his protégé must band together to stop history’s worst tyrants from wiping out millions.
Candyman
Date of release: 25th September
Cast: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo
Director: Nia DaCosta
Co-written by Jordan Peele, Candyman is a reboot of the class 1992 horror film, based on Clive Barker’s short story The Forbidden. The thriller follows Anthony McCoy (Abdul-Mateen II) who discovers the true story behind Candyman– the ghost of a killer with a hook for a hand – after moving to the Cabrini Green neighbourhood.
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Date of release: 25th September
Cast: Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jeremy Strong, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Wiliam Hurt
Director: Aaron Sorkin
This American crime drama, directed by The West Wing’s Aaron Sorkin, tells the story of the Chicago Seven – a group of defendants charged by the federal government with conspiracy crimes related to anti-Vietnam Warm and countercultural protests which occurred in Chicago at the 1968 Democratic National Convention.
October 2020
Without Remorse
Date of release: 2nd October
Cast: Michael B Jordan, Jamie Bell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Luke Mitchell
Director: Stefano Sollima
Based on the Tom Clancy novel of the same name, Without Remorse stars Michael B. Jordan stars as John Clark, a Navy Seal who seeks revenge for his wife’s murder only to uncover a deeper conspiracy.
BIOS
Date of release: 2nd October
Cast: Tom Hanks, Caleb Landry Jones, Samira Wiley
Director: Miguel Sapochnik
In BIOS, Tom Hanks plays ailing inventor Finch, the last man on Earth, who builds a robot to keep him and his dog company as they travel across the country.
Death on the Nile
Date of release: 9th October
Cast: Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening
Director: Kenneth Branagh
Death on Nile sees Kenneth Branagh reprise his role as Hercule Poirot in this Agatha Christie adaptation. Poirot is tasked with uncovering a murderer whilst on holiday in Egypt.
The French Dispatch
Date of release: 16th October
Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Bill Murray
Director: Wes Anderson
Wes Anderson’s latest star-studded comedy-drama centres around an American newspaper named The French Dispatch located in a fictional French city. There are three storylines told throughout the film, inspired by various real-life events.
November 2020
Black Widow
Date of release: 6th November
Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Rachel Weisz, David Harbour, Florence Pugh
Director: Cate Shortland
Natasha Romanoff finally gets her own Marvel film with Black Widow, which follows the events of Captain America: Civil War. In the superhero film, Romanoff is forced to confront her past, which involves travelling to Russia and reuniting with the people she trained with.
Deep Water
Date of release: 13th November
Cast: Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas
Director: Adrian Lyne
In this erotic thriller, Affleck and de Armas play married couple Vic and Melinda, who fall out of love with one another and begin playing mind games which starts to have deadly effects on the people around them.
Godzilla v Kong
Date of release: 20th November
Cast: Alexander Skarsgârd, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry
Director: Adam Wingard
In Godzilla v Kong, the sequel to Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the ginormous creature will battle against monstrous gorilla Kong.
Soul
Date of release: 20th November
Cast: Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Questlove, Daveed Diggs, Angela Bassett
Director: Pete Docter
In this latest Pixar film, Jamie Foxx plays Joe Gardner, a school music teacher who has dreamed of performing jazz onstage, but before he gets the chance to, his soul is separated from his body after an unfortunate accident. Gardner must work with other souls to return to Earth before his body dies.
Happiest Season
Date of release: 25th November
Cast: Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis, Mary Steenburgen, Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Dan Levy
Director: Clea DuVall
In Happiest Season, Abby plans to propose to her girlfriend while attending her family’s annual holiday party, but realises that her girlfriend hasn’t yet come out to her conservative parents yet.
No Time to Die
Date of release: 25th November
Cast: Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris
Director: Cary Jojo Fukunaga
In Daniel Craig’s last outing as Bond, No Time To Die, 007 is enlisted by CIA officer Felix Leiter who asks him to search for a missing scientist.
December
Free Guy
Date of release: 11th December
Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Taika Waititi
Director: Shawn Levy
In Free Guy, Ryan Reynolds plays a non-player character in video game Free City who starts to realise that he’s a disposable person inside a games console.
Dune
Date of release: 18th December
Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin
Director: Denis Villeneuve
In this adaptation of the sci-fi novel Dune, Duke Leto Atreides (Isaac) accepts his stewardship of desert planet Dune, the only source of ‘the spice’ – a drug which prolongs human life.
Coming 2 America
Date of release: 18th December
Cast: Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan
Director: Craig Brewer
In this sequel to the 1988 comedy, Eddie Murphy reprises his role of Prince Akeem Joffer who discovers he has a son he never knew about in America and sets off to the US to find him.
West Side Story
Date of release: 18th December
Cast: Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez
Director: Steven Spielberg
In this adaptation of the Broadway musical, West Side Story stars Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler as star-crossed lovers Tony and Maria, who fall in love despite being members of rival gangs.
Top Gun: Maverick
Date of release: 23rd December
Cast: Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm
Director: Joseph Kosinski
Tom Cruise is back as Maverick in this Top Gun sequel over thirty years since the first film. Pete Maverick Mitchell is now one of the Navy’s top aviators but soon encounters Bradley Bradshaw (Teller), the son of his late best friend Goose.
If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.