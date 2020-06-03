All the films still getting a 2020 UK release in cinemas

Although it’s been months since any of us have been allowed to go to a cinema, that is due to change in the near future as lockdown rules start to loosen.

With release dates being pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic, the rest of this year is set to see films such as Mulan, Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, A Quiet Place Part II and Death of the Nile hit a big screen near you.

And, while you’re waiting for Tenet and Mulan to open in cinemas, why not check out what’s on Netflix and Disney Plus?

Here’s everything you need to know about films being released in cinemas in 2020…

July 2020

Unhinged

Date of release: 1st July

Cast: Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorius, Jimmi Simpson

Director: Derrick Borte

Unhinged follows divorced single mother Rachel (Pistorius) who realises she is being stalked by an unstable stranger, played by Russell Crowe, after the two started arguing from their cars at a red light. In this psychological thriller, Rachel is forced into a dangerous game of cat-and-mouse with the stranger, who is determined to teach her a lesson after their road-rage incident.

Tenet

Date of release: 17th July

Cast: John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh, Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Director: Christopher Nolan

From the director behind Inception, The Dark Knight Trilogy and Dunkirk, Tenet tells the story of the unnamed protagonist (John David Washington) – an agent who is “fighting for the survival of the entire world”, tasked with preventing World War III. He must do so armed with just one word – Tenet.

Mulan

Date of release: 24th July

Cast: Liu Yifei, Donnie Ye, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Gong Li

Director: Niki Caro

This live-action remake of the 1998 Disney film stars Liu Yifei as Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honoured warrior who takes his place to serve in the Imperial Army. Masquerading as a man named Hua Jun, Mulan faces challenges every step of the way but discovers her true potential in the process.

August 2020

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

Date of release: 7th August

Cast: Tom Kenny, Keanu Reeves, Awkwafina, Reggie Watts, Snoop Dogg

Director: Tim Hill

SpongeBob is back in his first CGI-animated film Sponge on the Run, in which the legendary sponge and his best friend Patrick Star must rescue Gary, who’s been snailnapped by God of the Sea Poseidon. As the duo travel to the Lost City of Atlantic City to save Gary, viewers will finally find out how SpongeBob and Gary the Snail originally met.

The One and Only Ivan

Date of release: 14th August

Cast: Sam Rockwell, Angelina Jolie, Danny DeVito, Helen Mirren, Bryan Cranston, Indira Varma

Director: Thea Sharrock

Based on a children’s novel of the same name, fantasy drama The One and Only Ivan tells the story of Ivan the gorilla (Rockwell), who lives in a communal habitat in a shopping mall along with elephant Stella (Jolie) and Bob the dog (DeVito).

Wonder Woman 1984

Date of release: 14 August

Cast: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen

Director: Patty Jenkins

Diana Prince (Gadot) returns in this Wonder Woman sequel, set over 60 years after the first film. Wonder Woman 1984 is set in the title year, the midst of the Cold War, and Diana clashes with Maxwell Lord (Pascal) and friend-turned-foe Barbara Ann Minerva (Wigg) whilst also reuniting with her former love Steve Trevor (Pine).

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Date of release: 21st August

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, William Sadler, Samara Weaving, Kid Cudi

Director: Dean Parisot

Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves reprise their respective roles as Bill and Ted after almost 30 years in Bill & Ted Face the Music. The third film in the comedy franchise, Bill & Ted Face the Music follows the middle-aged duo who are warned by a time-travelling visitor from the future that they must create a song to save the Earth in just 78 minutes.

The New Mutants

Date of release: 28th August

Cast: Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blue Hunt

Director: Josh Boone

Based on the Marvel Comics group of the same name, The New Mutants looks at five young mutants who are being kept in a strange facility while they discover their own powers.

September 2020

A Quiet Place Part II

Date of release: 4th September

Cast: Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe

Director: John Krasinski

Directed by John Krasinksi, A Quiet Place 2 picks up after the terrifying events of its predecessor, with the Abbott family being forced to face the terrors of the outside world with an unpredictable new born. As they venture into the unknown, they soon realise that the creatures aren’t the only threats they should be worrying about.

Connected

Date of release: 18th September

Cast: Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Olivia Colman, Eric Andre

Director: Mike Rianda

Produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the duo behind 21 Jump Street and The Lego Movie, Connected starx Abbi Jacobson as Katie Mitchell, a film school student whose plans to start afresh at university are dashed when her family plans to drive cross-country there together by car. However, after electronic devices around the world stage a tech uprising, the Mitchells are forced to work together to save the world.

The King’s Man

Date of release: 18th September

Cast: Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Charles Dance

Director: Matthew Vaughn

In the prequel to the Kingsman films, The King’s Man, one man (Fiennes) and his protégé must band together to stop history’s worst tyrants from wiping out millions.

Candyman

Date of release: 25th September

Cast: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo

Director: Nia DaCosta

Co-written by Jordan Peele, Candyman is a reboot of the class 1992 horror film, based on Clive Barker’s short story The Forbidden. The thriller follows Anthony McCoy (Abdul-Mateen II) who discovers the true story behind Candyman– the ghost of a killer with a hook for a hand – after moving to the Cabrini Green neighbourhood.

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Date of release: 25th September

Cast: Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jeremy Strong, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Wiliam Hurt

Director: Aaron Sorkin

This American crime drama, directed by The West Wing’s Aaron Sorkin, tells the story of the Chicago Seven – a group of defendants charged by the federal government with conspiracy crimes related to anti-Vietnam Warm and countercultural protests which occurred in Chicago at the 1968 Democratic National Convention.

October 2020

Without Remorse

Date of release: 2nd October

Cast: Michael B Jordan, Jamie Bell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Luke Mitchell

Director: Stefano Sollima

Based on the Tom Clancy novel of the same name, Without Remorse stars Michael B. Jordan stars as John Clark, a Navy Seal who seeks revenge for his wife’s murder only to uncover a deeper conspiracy.

BIOS

Getty

Date of release: 2nd October

Cast: Tom Hanks, Caleb Landry Jones, Samira Wiley

Director: Miguel Sapochnik

In BIOS, Tom Hanks plays ailing inventor Finch, the last man on Earth, who builds a robot to keep him and his dog company as they travel across the country.

Death on the Nile

20th Century Fox

Date of release: 9th October

Cast: Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening

Director: Kenneth Branagh

Death on Nile sees Kenneth Branagh reprise his role as Hercule Poirot in this Agatha Christie adaptation. Poirot is tasked with uncovering a murderer whilst on holiday in Egypt.

The French Dispatch

Date of release: 16th October

Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Bill Murray

Director: Wes Anderson

Wes Anderson’s latest star-studded comedy-drama centres around an American newspaper named The French Dispatch located in a fictional French city. There are three storylines told throughout the film, inspired by various real-life events.

November 2020

Black Widow

Disney

Date of release: 6th November

Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Rachel Weisz, David Harbour, Florence Pugh

Director: Cate Shortland

Natasha Romanoff finally gets her own Marvel film with Black Widow, which follows the events of Captain America: Civil War. In the superhero film, Romanoff is forced to confront her past, which involves travelling to Russia and reuniting with the people she trained with.

Deep Water

Date of release: 13th November

Cast: Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas

Director: Adrian Lyne

In this erotic thriller, Affleck and de Armas play married couple Vic and Melinda, who fall out of love with one another and begin playing mind games which starts to have deadly effects on the people around them.

Godzilla v Kong

Date of release: 20th November

Cast: Alexander Skarsgârd, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry

Director: Adam Wingard

In Godzilla v Kong, the sequel to Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the ginormous creature will battle against monstrous gorilla Kong.

Soul

Date of release: 20th November

Cast: Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Questlove, Daveed Diggs, Angela Bassett

Director: Pete Docter

In this latest Pixar film, Jamie Foxx plays Joe Gardner, a school music teacher who has dreamed of performing jazz onstage, but before he gets the chance to, his soul is separated from his body after an unfortunate accident. Gardner must work with other souls to return to Earth before his body dies.

Happiest Season

Date of release: 25th November

Cast: Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis, Mary Steenburgen, Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Dan Levy

Director: Clea DuVall

In Happiest Season, Abby plans to propose to her girlfriend while attending her family’s annual holiday party, but realises that her girlfriend hasn’t yet come out to her conservative parents yet.

No Time to Die

Date of release: 25th November

Cast: Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris

Director: Cary Jojo Fukunaga

In Daniel Craig’s last outing as Bond, No Time To Die, 007 is enlisted by CIA officer Felix Leiter who asks him to search for a missing scientist.

December

Free Guy

Date of release: 11th December

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Taika Waititi

Director: Shawn Levy

In Free Guy, Ryan Reynolds plays a non-player character in video game Free City who starts to realise that he’s a disposable person inside a games console.

Dune

Date of release: 18th December

Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin

Director: Denis Villeneuve

In this adaptation of the sci-fi novel Dune, Duke Leto Atreides (Isaac) accepts his stewardship of desert planet Dune, the only source of ‘the spice’ – a drug which prolongs human life.

Coming 2 America

Date of release: 18th December

Cast: Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan

Director: Craig Brewer

In this sequel to the 1988 comedy, Eddie Murphy reprises his role of Prince Akeem Joffer who discovers he has a son he never knew about in America and sets off to the US to find him.

West Side Story

Date of release: 18th December

Cast: Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez

Director: Steven Spielberg

In this adaptation of the Broadway musical, West Side Story stars Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler as star-crossed lovers Tony and Maria, who fall in love despite being members of rival gangs.

Top Gun: Maverick

Paramount Pictures

Date of release: 23rd December

Cast: Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm

Director: Joseph Kosinski

Tom Cruise is back as Maverick in this Top Gun sequel over thirty years since the first film. Pete Maverick Mitchell is now one of the Navy’s top aviators but soon encounters Bradley Bradshaw (Teller), the son of his late best friend Goose.

