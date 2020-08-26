Accessibility Links

Keanu Reeves weighs in on who would win in a fight between John Wick and Neo

The Matrix star reveals his thoughts on the John Wick vs Neo debate.

Keanu Reeves

Deciding who would emerge victorious in a fight between hitman John Wick and Matrix hacker Neo is a difficult task – but of all the people to be given the challenge, Keanu Reeves is certainly the man for the job.

Speaking via video link on The Late Show, the star of The Matrix and the John Wick franchises revealed his thoughts when posed the question by Stephen Colbert.

“Well, number one, they wouldn’t fight,” he said – even if Neo accidentally ran over John Wick’s dog.

When Colbert pressured Reeves for a more conclusive answer, he replied: “No! No. They wouldn’t fight.

“But maybe John Wick would try and help Thomas Anderson out in the real world. Maybe against the machines.”

Colbert quickly replied: “Done. That’s canon now. That is canon in both world’s now.”

Earlier this month, Reeves revealed production had restarted on The Matrix 4 in Belgium with “thoughtful, effective protocols in place” after filming was halted earlier in the year due to COVID-19.

The fourth film in the sci-fi franchise, directed by co-creator Lana Wachowski with Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprising their roles from the previous films, was originally set for release in May 2021, but the date was pushed back in July to April 2022 in light of the pandemic.

Reeves is currently promoting Bill & Ted 3 alongside co-star Alex Winter, with whom he appeared on Colbert’s show.

The third film in the comedy franchise picks up almost 30 years since Bill & Ted’s second instalment, and sees the dimwitted duo in a race against time to create a song that will save all life on Earth within 78 minutes.

Also starring Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Kristen Schaal, Holland Taylor and Kid Cudi, the film was due to be released theatrically earlier in August, but it will instead be released both on-demand and in select cinemas from 28th August onwards.

Buy tickets for Bill & Ted Face the Music at your local Cineworld or Vue cinemas by clicking on the relevant chain. Find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide.

