When is Bill and Ted 3 coming out?

“Be excellent to each other” has always been a pretty good mantra to live by, but feels especially relevant right now – returning to cinemas with a timeliness that makes it feel like the whole thing was maybe planned, Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves are finally returning to their iconic roles of Bill S. Preston Esq. and Ted “Theodore” Logan for a third Bill and Ted film.

Rumours of another outing for the Wyld Stallyns have been floating around ever since the second film in the series, Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey – a sequel to 1989’s Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure – was released in 1991.

Now, almost 30 years later, it’s finally happening, with Reeves and Winter re-teaming with the original films’ writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon and Galaxy Quest director Dean Parisot for the threequel.

The film, which has been in active pre-production on-and-off since 2010, will see its two leads play middle-aged versions of Bill and Ted, who are now family men rather than young aspiring musicians. Having so far failed to meet their destiny and write a song that will bring balance to the universe the pair are warned by a visitor from the future that their time is running out…

Here’s everything we know so far about the film, called Bill and Ted Face the Music. The party’s back on, dudes!

When is Bill and Ted 3 release date?

After a long and arduous pre-production process, filming finally got underway on Bill and Ted Face the Music on 1st July, 2019.

The film was scheduled for release on 21st August 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic has seen a number of 2020 blockbusters push their release dates back like Mulan and Tenet, now Bill and Ted 3 has now joined that list.

Bill and Ted 3’s release date is now 28th August, 2020 in the US, where it’ll be available on demand and in select cinemas. In the UK, the movie will be released in cinemas on 23rd September.

Bill & Ted Face The Music is coming to UK Cinemas on September 23. Get ready for the most excellent big screen experience with the ultimate dudes, Keanu Reeves and Alex @Winter! #BillandTed #FaceTheMusic pic.twitter.com/1ad6iEOZY5 — Bill & Ted Face the Music (@BillandTedUK) August 18, 2020

Is there a Bill and Ted 3 trailer?

The first trailer dropped on 9th June, 2020 (or 6/9… 69, dudes!) and sees Bill and Ted travel to the future to steal their world-changing songs from their future selves, only to be shocked by what they discover…

A second trailer dropped on 23rd July, giving us a longer glimpse at the new movie and how Bill and Ted must emerge from a funk that’s seen them land in couple’s counselling and travel through time – and into Hell – to save the universe.

Who is in the Bill and Ted 3 cast?

Besides Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reprising their title roles, Bill and Ted Face the Music will also see the returns of a number of other faces from the first two films, including: William Sadler as Death / the Grim Reaper, Hal Landon as Ted’s father Captain Logan and Amy Stoch as Missy (former step-mother to both Bill and Ted, having been married to both of their dads).

In addition, some other characters featured in Excellent Adventure and Bogus Journey will also return but played by new actors, such as: Bill’s wife Princess Joanna Preston (now played by Jayma Mays), Ted’s wife Princess Elizabeth Logan (Erinn Hayes) and Ted’s younger brother Deacon (Beck Bennett).

George Carlin, who played Bill and Ted’s effortlessly cool mentor Rufus in the early films, sadly passed away in 2008, but will apparently appear in the film by way of archive footage.

Co-writer Ed Solomon told Digital Spy in 2021 that “one of [his] favourite scenes in the whole movie” sees a middle-aged Bill and Ted return to the Circle K, revisiting the events of Excellent Adventure and witnessing their younger selves interact with Rufus.

“They return to that scene at the Circle K when Bill and Ted first meet themselves, only now they’re watching their younger selves and looking at the exuberance and joy that they had at that time in their lives,” Solomon explained. “And they see Rufus, they see George Carlin…”

Kristen Schaal will play messenger from the future Kelly in Face the Music, a character named after Carlin’s daughter as another way of paying tribute.

Also cast in the film are Holland Taylor as “most powerful person in the universe” the Great Leader, Jillian Bell as Bill and Ted’s family therapist Dr. Taylor Wood, Barry star Anthony Carrigan (in an as-yet-unspecific role) and rapper Kid Cudi (as himself, obviously).

What about Bill & Ted’s daughters?

The end of second movie Bogus Journey saw Bill and Ted return from another time-travelling jaunt with two children – Ted named his child Bill, with Bill returning the favour and also naming his offspring after his best friend.

Though the gender of these babies was never confirmed, it’s been revealed Bill and Ted Face the Music will introduce us to the duo’s now-adult daughters, with Brigette Lundy-Paine playing Billie “Bill” Logan and Samara Weaving cast as Theodora “Ted” Preston.

What’s Bill & Ted 3’s soundtrack?

Face the Music wouldn’t be a bona-fide Bill and Ted movie without a “most triumphant” soundtrack.

The soundtrack was announced on 13th August and will be released alongside the film’s US release on 28th August.

The lead single comes courtesy of Weezer, who released their official music video for new track ‘Beginning of the End’ – featuring cameos from Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter – on 14th August.

The full track-listing for the Bill and Ted Face the Music soundtrack is as follows:

1. “Lost in Time” Big Black Delta

2. “Big Red Balloon” Alec Wigdahl

3. “Beginning Of The End (Wyld Stallyns Edit)” Weezer

4. “Story Of Our Lives” Cold War Kids

5. “Rufus Lives” Mastodon

6. “Circuits Of Time” Big Black Delta

7. “Darkest Night” Poorstacy

8. “The Death Of Us” Lamb of God

9. “Breaker” Fidlar

10. “Leave Me Alone” Culture Wars

11. “Right Where You Belong” Blame My Youth

12. “Face The Music” Wyld Stallyns (feat. Animals As Leaders, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah)

13. “That Which Binds Us Through Time: The Chemical, Physical and Biological Nature of Love; an Exploration of The Meaning of Meaning, Part 1”

Are there any Bill & Ted 3 posters?

The first official poster for Bill and Ted Face the Music dropped on 9th June and it’s a colourful and slightly moody piece that sees our boys about to step back into that phone booth for another trip through time…

Bill & Ted 3 competition

Back in May, the website Party On With Bill and Ted invited fans to make short videos of themselves playing along to a demo track – using either real instruments or Bill and Ted’s trademark air guitars. The winning entries will actually appear in the film itself, playing a “small but excellent part” in Bill and Ted Face the Music.

The competition was open to US and UK residents but has now closed, with the site thanking fans for their “incredibly creative, fun and most excellent rocking out”.

If you submitted an entry, you’ll have to wait till the film’s release in August to find out if you made the cut…

