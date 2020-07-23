In the trailer, we see a now middle-aged Bill (Winter) and Ted (Reeves) still struggling to make it in the music business whilst hitting a rough patch with their respective wives, Joanna (Jayma Mays) and Elizabeth (Errin Hayes).

They are soon visited by a messenger from the future (Kristen Schaal), who informs them that they have 78 minutes to write a song that will save the Earth and the entire universe.

With the help of their daughters, played by Brigette Lundy-Paine and Samara Weaving, who track down famous musicians throughout history, Bill and Ted embark on their mission to prevent the end of the world.

The trailer also teases an appearance from the Grim Reaper, with William Sadler reprising his role from Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey.

The likes of rapper Kid Cudi, Jillian Bell (22 Jump Street), Holland Taylor (Legally Blonde), Arcade Fire's Win Butler and SNL's Beck Bennett also appear in the trailer, which landed on YouTube earlier today.

George Carlin, who played Bill and Ted's cool mentor Rufus in the earlier films, passed away in 2008 but will reappear in the upcoming movie by way of archive footage.

Bill & Ted was originally set for theatrical release on 21st August 2020, however due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the film's release was pushed back to September.

Bill & Ted Face the Music will premiere in cinemas and on-demand on Tuesday 1st September 2020. If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide.