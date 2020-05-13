When is the Hamilton movie released on Disney Plus? How to watch the musical

Lin-Manuel Miranda has confirmed the Hamilton movie will be arriving on Disney Plus much earlier than previously planned.

He broke the news on Twitter, teasing, “It’s only a matter of time…”

So, when is lockdown set to get much more entertaining with the release of the Hamilton film?

Here’s everything you need to know…

When is the Hamilton movie being released on Disney Plus?

The Hamilton movie is coming to Disney Plus on 3rd July. You can watch it by signing up to Disney Plus with a seven-day free trial, or subscribe for £59.99 a month.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning musical has been brought forward by 15 months, having originally been scheduled to arrive in cinemas in October 2021.

So momentous was the announcement that he “woke up like a jolt of energy” in anticipation of telling fans, his wife Vanessa Nadal revealed.

It’s only a matter of time… Our Hamilton film.

THIS July 3rd.

On Disney+.#Hamilfilm pic.twitter.com/cXTM949hRr — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 12, 2020

Sharing a picture of the Hamilton creator staring intently at his laptop, a cup of coffee in hand, on her own Twitter page, Nadal said: “Sneaky photo of @Lin_Manuel excitedly/nervously waiting to drop his news.

“He woke up like a jolt of energy (more than usual and could not keep still!”

Miranda, meanwhile, admitted he had “never been so happy/nervous” in his life.

“We all watching this together on July 3, yeah?” he added.

What is the Hamilton movie?

The Hamilton movie is filmed version of the original Broadway production created by Miranda, which tells the story of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

Directed by Tommy Kail, it was filmed over several days in the week before the principals started to leave the production back in 2016.

Explaining the concept during an appearance on Good Morning America, Miranda previously said: “[Kail has] basically given everyone at home the best seat in the house and it’s a thrilling experience.

“He really threads the needle between these cinematic close-ups and widening out and seeing the show from the centre aisle of the Richard Rodgers Theatre.”

The original Broadway production won 11 Tony Awards as well as the Pulitzer Prize for drama.

Who is in the cast for the Hamilton movie?

The film features the original broadway cast, including Miranda playing the lead as Alexander Hamilton.

Daveed Diggs plays Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson while Renée Elise Goldberry plays Angelica Schuyler.

Jonathan Groff, Phillipa Soo, Christopher Jackson, and more are also in the cast.

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.