The composer, actor, lyricist, singer, actor, playwright and rapper shared some behind-the-scenes pictures for die-hard fans who can't get enough of the show, which is based on the life of US Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

Miranda began a countdown to the film arriving on Disney+ with a tweet yesterday, saying, "Stage Manager Over Intercom: This is your 12 hour call, 12 hours until #Hamilfilm. This is your 12 hour call."

He also posted a video of production stage manager Jason Bassett calling the cues while Miranda and the Hamilton cast performed Ten Duel Commandments outside the Richard Rogers Theatre in New York.

Next up, the 'Stage Manager' in our countdown to the Hamilton film introduced a hilarious video of three of the show's King Georges, Jonathan Groff, Brian D'Arcy and Andrew Rannells, lip syncing The Schuyler Sisters as sisters Angelica, Eliza and Peggy.

This morning (the middle of the night on US time), Miranda continued the countdown, sharing a behind-the-scenes picture from the Richard Rogers Theatre and labelling it the "five minute call".

Sharing an insight into the backstage goings on on the production, he quipped: "Me: @leslieodomjr how are you JUST getting into costume now?"

Then, as the #Hamilfilm finally landed on Disney+, he issued the announcement.

The Hamilton movie is available to stream now on Disney+.