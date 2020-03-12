The Hunt’s Damon Lindelof talks potential sequel to controversial film

The co-writer of controversial horror movie The Hunt has addressed whether it could get a sequel.

Advertisement

Damon Lindelof, whose previous work includes HBO’s The Leftovers and Watchmen, penned The Hunt alongside Nick Cuse.

The film, loosely based on Richard Connell’s The Most Dangerous Game, is about a group of elite liberal people who hunt conservatives for sport.

Originally scheduled for release last September, the film was temporarily shelved after mass shootings in Dayton and El Paso, as well as criticism on social media – including from the President himself.

When asked about a possible sequel by Entertainment Weekly, Lindelof said: “Oh my God, it hadn’t even occurred to me. We don’t have the hubris to have had those conversations yet.”

Get movie updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations plus receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The fate of a potential follow-up would depend on the film’s financial success (or lack thereof), so releasing during the coronavirus outbreak could prove problematic.

However, with a production budget of just $14 million – which is small by Hollywood standards – there is hope it could make a tidy profit.

The Hunt stars Betty Gilpin (GLOW), Ike Barinholtz (The Mindy Project), Emma Roberts (American Horror Story) and Hilary Swank (Logan Lucky).

Advertisement

The Hunt is in cinemas now.