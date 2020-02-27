American Horror Story season 10 | Who is in the cast and when is the UK release date?

The slasher movie-inspired 1984 is about to wrap up, but the future of American Horror Story is secure, with a 10th season of the unsettling anthology series being announced way back in August 2018.

Advertisement

“Ryan [Murphy, series co-creator] asked for a 10th season of American Horror Story which we were happy to give to him,” FX Networks CEO John Landgraf told Deadline at the time.

But who will be in the cast for American Horror Story X, when will it air and what will it be about? Here’s everything you need to know.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Who is in the cast of American Horror Story season 10?

Over the years, American Horror Story has assembled something of a repertory company of actors that it continues to employ, with familiar faces being joined by a few new additions each year.

Macaulay Culkin is one such addition. The Home Alone star was announced as a cast member in February 2020, when Murphy posted a video on his Instagram confirming who would appear in the tenth season.

A frequent star in the FX anthology horror series, Sarah Paulson was missing from the most recent season, titled 1984, but has revealed that she will be returning in the upcoming season.

“I can confirm that I will be in next season,” Paulson told TheWrap. “I have no idea what it will be… But I’m not coming back as a guest part, I will be a central character.”

Up until the fourth season, Freak Show, Jessica Lange was a series mainstay and fan favourite. She made a cameo in the eighth season, Apocalypse, but recently told The Wrap that she doesn’t expect to return to the show again – at least, not as a new character.

“I don’t think so,” she said. “I did [the Apocalypse cameo] because it was recreating Constance, which was– for me, it was a very important time when I did that first season, Murder House.”

“But I don’t think I would want to start from scratch and create a character.”

FX

The ninth season, 1984, was the first chapter to be missing without long-serving cast members Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters and Kathy Bates, who have played a number of different characters across the years. Ryan Murphy’s Instagram video confirmed Peters and Bates will also be returning.

Series regular Emma Roberts, however, was notably absent from the list.

American Horror Story season 10 release date: When will it air in the UK?

The tenth season of American Horror Story will air on US broadcaster FX in 2020 – if previous seasons are anything to go by, it’s likely to premiere in mid-September.

FOX in the UK airs new episodes the day after their US transmission.

Will American Horror Story season 10 stream on Netflix?

Netflix has traditionally begun streaming each season of American Horror Story a little over a year after its FX/FOX airing – so you can probably expect the 10th season to land on the service in late 2021.

FX

What is the theme of American Horror Story season 10?

The ‘theme’ of season 10 is yet to be announced, with Murphy and his creative team keeping their cards close to their chests.

In November 2019, Murphy confirmed that he “flirted with aliens” and “flirted with [setting the season in] space”, but appeared to suggest that ultimately American Horror Story would not be going intergalactic next season.

“It would be hard because it’s called American Horror Story and you’d have to stay within the legal soil limits in order to make that work,” he told Deadline.

In December last year, Murphy did suggest that the witches from Coven and Apocalypse would reappear in a future season. “We have something really fun planned,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

Advertisement

Is American Horror Story season 10 the last one?

Thankfully not! — in January it was announced that the anthology season had been renewed for a further three seasons, taking us up to season 13.