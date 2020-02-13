Maisie Williams is “really proud” of New Mutants and says film’s “bad rep” isn’t deserved

It’s been on the shelf for two years, but Marvel movie New Mutants will finally be coming to cinemas this April – and star Maisie Williams says the film doesn’t deserve its “really bad rep” despite the delays.

The film – based on the X-Men spin-off comic of the same name – was filmed in mid-2017 and was originally planned to be released in April 2018, but its release was postponed several times before it finally got a confirmed release date of 3rd April, 2020.

New Mutants was produced by Fox in association with Marvel but will now be released by Disney after it acquired Fox last year.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press at Sky’s Up Next Event, star Williams – who plays Rahne Sinclair / Wolfsbane – suggested that the merger was a big part of why the film hasn’t been released and dismissed suggestions that it was down to a quality issue.

“It’s been a long time coming, we shot it many years ago, but I’m really proud of it finally coming out,” said the Game of Thrones actress.

“It was a lot to do with the merger, I think it [the film] had a really bad rep and people thought there was going to be something wrong with it, but I honestly think it was just really badly affected by something that was out of our control.”

Williams added that she got to watch the final cut of the movie “a couple of weeks ago” and that she was “really proud” of the finished product.

“There’s so many things about it that are progressive and new for a story of this kind,” she said. “We’ve seen so many superhero films and I think New Mutants really prides itself on being more of a thriller… we’re not heroes, we’re kids that are trying to figure it all out and I think that’s really relatable to the young people of today.”

New Mutants, also starring Stranger Things’ Charlie Heaton, is directed by Josh Boone (The Fault in Our Stars) and follows five young mutants who are held in a secret facility against their will and must fight to escape their past sins and save themselves.

Williams was at Sky’s Up Next Event to promote her new TV series Two Weeks to Live, in which she plays Km Noakes (Williams), a strange young misfit who was just a little girl when her father died in murky circumstances. Following his death, her mother (Fleabag’s Sian Clifford) whisked her away to a remote rural life of seclusion and bizarre survival techniques.

Now all grown up, Kim sets out into the real world for the first time to begin a secret mission of honouring her father’s memory.

Two Weeks to Live is coming soon to Sky One