The film will also come out in cinemas, not just on Disney’s new streaming platform Disney+ as some had suspected.

The news was confirmed by Disney boss Alan Horn during his CinemaCon 2019 address (via IGN).

In a recent interview, Maisie Williams admitted that she and co-star Charlie Heaton didn’t know “what the f*** is going on” with the film.

The first trailer for The New Mutants – which follows five young super-powered youths attempting to escape from a secret asylum – was first dropped in October 2017 to much acclaim. However the film's original 2018 release was later pushed back. The New Mutants currently has a reported release date of 2nd August 2019.

