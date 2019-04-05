No, X-Men spinoff The New Mutants hasn’t been cancelled
Disney has suggested the Maisie Williams horror film could be released in 2019
Although it’s been delayed, X-Men spinoff movie The New Mutants has not been cancelled.
Disney, who now own the film’s producers 21st Century Fox, confirmed the horror superhero flick starring Maisie Williams will be released in 2019.
The film will also come out in cinemas, not just on Disney’s new streaming platform Disney+ as some had suspected.
The news was confirmed by Disney boss Alan Horn during his CinemaCon 2019 address (via IGN).
In a recent interview, Maisie Williams admitted that she and co-star Charlie Heaton didn’t know “what the f*** is going on” with the film.
The first trailer for The New Mutants – which follows five young super-powered youths attempting to escape from a secret asylum – was first dropped in October 2017 to much acclaim. However the film's original 2018 release was later pushed back. The New Mutants currently has a reported release date of 2nd August 2019.
