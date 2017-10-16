Speaking to IGN, director Josh Boone revealed he wants to make a trilogy of films based on The New Mutants series of comics from Bill Sienkiewicz and Chris Claremont: “We brought it to FOX as a trilogy of films, really all based on that long run by Sienkiewicz, and kind of incorporates some stuff from later issues in the ’80s.”

He continued: “This is certainly the ‘rubber-reality’ supernatural horror movie. The next one will be a completely different kind of horror movie. Our take was just going to examine the horror genre through comic book movies and make each one its own distinct sort of horror film. Drawing from the big events that we love in the comics.”

Boone also hinted at which characters would appear in the Mutant sequels: “I will say we’re going to introduce new characters in the next movie,” he said. “Characters like [telepath] Karma and [techno-organic superhero] Warlock – all that will be in future movies.”

In other words, if you thought the trailer above was scary then there could be plenty more screams on the way.

The New Mutants will be released 13th April 2018