Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Film
  4. BAFTA winner Micheal Ward responds to Blue Story backlash: “Our stories are so important”

BAFTA winner Micheal Ward responds to Blue Story backlash: “Our stories are so important”

The British film was pulled by two cinema chains last year

BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARDS-BAFTA

Micheal Ward, recipient of this year’s BAFTA Rising Star Award, has spoken out in defence of 2019 film Blue Story after it was pulled from two cinema chains.

Advertisement

Taking to the stage at this year’s 2020 Film Awards, the Top Boy actor said that he “wouldn’t be here” without Blue Story, the tale of two friends who become rivals.

The film was pulled from Vue and Showcase cinemas following a disturbance that broke out at the Star City cinema in Birmingham back in November, when dozens of teenagers, some armed with machetes, clashed at the cinema.

Speaking backstage at the BAFTAs, Ward – who played Marco in the film – said: “I feel like our stories are so important as well because a lot of people don’t know them, so I will continue to do stories like [Blue Story], that resonate with people.”

He added: “I feel like now people are starting to understand a lot more about where people like me come from, so it’s really special to be a part of that, for sure.”

Ward also spoke to the criticism faced by BAFTA with regards the lack of diversity in this year’s nominations, with no actors of colour in the acting categories, suggesting that things were “taking a step in the right direction”.

Advertisement

“I feel like we’re going in the right direction,” he said. “I feel like a lot of people haven’t realised there’s a lot of opportunities – that’s what I want them to know, especially with something like this, to show them there’s a lot more opportunities for people like me. It’s not like before.”

Tags

All about British Academy Film Awards

BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARDS-BAFTA
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Joaquin Phoenix, Taika Waititi and Rebel Wilson at the 2020 BAFTAs (Getty)

BAFTA Film Awards 2020 The Biggest and Best moments

Joaquin Phoenix

Joaquin Phoenix attacks “systemic racism” in film industry at BAFTA Film Awards

BAFTA Awards Previews - Mask Buffing

BAFTA film awards: Full list of winners

Rebel Wilson (Getty, EH)

Rebel Wilson takes a swipe at Cats and lack of female director nominees at BAFTA Film Awards