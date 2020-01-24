Captain Marvel sequel officially in the works – plus search for female director begins

A sequel to Captain Marvel, starring Oscar-winner Brie Larson in the title role, is reportedly in the works, with a potential 2022 release date scheduled.

Advertisement

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel is eyeing up an all-female creative team, with talks currently ongoing with Megan McDonnell, writer of WandaVision, the upcoming Disney+ series following the MCU’s Scarlet Witch and Vision. It wouldn’t be the first time McDonnell works with a Captain Marvel character, considering WandaVision features Monica Rambeau, Captain Marvel’s best friend’s daughter.

The studio is also reportedly on the hunt for a female director to helm the project, following reports that Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, who directed and co-wrote the first film, will not return for the sequel.

Captain Marvel, released last year before Avengers: Endgame, was the studio’s first film to centre on a female character, and over-performed at the worldwide box office, raking in $1.1 billion.

Disney boss Kevin Feige previously teased the sequel along with various other Marvel film follow-ups during a panel talk at San Diego Comic-Con last July. At the end of the talk in Hall H, he said: “We didn’t even mention that we’re making Black Panther 2 and we didn’t mention that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is coming. We didn’t even have time to talk about Captain Marvel 2, by the way. I didn’t even have time to talk about The Fantastic Four. And there’s no time left to talk about mutants.”

So there’s plenty more in the horizon for Marvel and Disney’s ever expanding superhero universe.

Advertisement

There is currently no official release date for Captain Marvel 2, but it’s expected to hit theatres sometime in 2022.