John David Washington is tested to the limit in first-look Tenet trailer

A new Christopher Nolan movie is always a huge event in the film industry, and his upcoming thriller Tenet has emerged as one of the most hotly anticipated new releases of 2020.

Advertisement

It’s no surprise, then, that the release of the film’s first trailer has caused ripples of excitement on social media – with fans desperate to see what the auteur has up his sleeves next.

Unsurprisingly, given Nolan’s penchant for keeping the plot and finer details of his projects firmly under wraps, the trailer doesn’t give too much away.

But it nonetheless provides an intriguing first look at his latest blockbuster – which is already being labelled his most ambitious to date.

Opening with the lines “We all believe we’d run into a burning building, but until we feel that heat we can never know”, it looks like there will be no shortage of fast-paced action and impending dread, both trademarks of a Nolan picture.

We are introduced to a lead character played by BlackKklansman star (and son of Denzel) John David Washington – who doesn’t look like he’s having a good time at all, finding himself at various points tied to a railway line, lying on a hospital bed and learning about a threat that is apparently worse than nuclear war.

We also get a glimpse at a range of supporting characters played by an envious bunch of stars, including Nolan veterans Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh, in addition to Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki and Martin Donovan.

And we find out that the word ‘tenet’ is of crucial importance, which – given it is the title of the film – probably won’t come as too much of a surprise.

Theories as to the precise nature of the film – which we already know concerns the world of international espionage – will no doubt continue to come in until release day next summer.

Until then, we can only second guess…

Get movie updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations plus receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

Tenet will be released in UK cinemas on Friday 17th July 2020