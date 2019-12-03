When does Christopher Nolan’s new film Tenet come out? What is it about?

Few filmmakers command as much respect as British-American director Christopher Nolan.

His last movie, Second World War drama Dunkirk, was a major hit in the summer of 2017 and it’s safe to say, his next film Tenet is eagerly anticipated.

Here’s everything we know so far…

When will Tenet be released?

As was the case with Dunkirk (and other previous Nolan hits, including Inception and The Dark Knight) Tenet will be released in the midst of summer blockbuster season.

The film will land in UK cinemas on Friday July 17 2020 – put that date in your diary now!

What is Tenet about?

If there’s one thing we can safely assume it’s that the storyline will, for the most part, be kept under wraps until the film’s release. Nolan is famously secretive about film plots – indeed, Tenet star Robert Pattinson said he was only allowed to read the script while locked in a room.

While this is a refreshing approach, it does make the job of answering what the film is about rather more difficult.

What we do know, however, is that it’s an action thriller centred on international espionage, with a budget that allegedly counts amongst the largest Nolan has worked with.

We also know the film has been shot across Denmark, Estonia, India, Italy, Norway, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Naturally, there has been plenty of speculation about it; one theory is that Tenet is a sequel to Inception.

Either way, we’re intrigued.

Who is in the cast of Tenet?

Nolan’s films have historically featured top Hollywood stars and Tenet is no exception, with its cast including both Nolan regulars and first-time collaborators.

The leading role will be played by rising star John David Washington – known for his role in BlacKkKlansman, he is the son of Hollywood royalty, Denzel – who will be joined by new Batman Robert Pattinson, and Widows star Elizabeth Debicki.

Amongst those returning to work with the director are Michael Caine (who has featured in five Nolan films) and Kenneth Branagh, who played a key role in Dunkirk.

The cast also includes Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Kick-Ass), Himesh Patel (Yesterday), Clemence Poesy (127 Hours) and Dimple Kapadia (Rudaali).

Who is composing the Tenet score?

Surprisingly, not Hans Zimmer! This will be the first time that Zimmer has not worked on a Nolan project since The Prestige in 2006.

Swedish composer Ludwig Göransson will be taking on the musical mantle, adding to a CV which includes a Best Original Score Oscar for Black Panther.

Nolan will be reunited with a number of his other frequent collaborators on the film, however – including cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema.

Is there a Tenet trailer?

There is – but unfortunately, it’s not yet available to watch online. A teaser was shown before screenings of Hobbs and Shaw, but Nolan appears keen to keep it off the internet for now.

It is widely believed a full-length trailer will premiere prior to screenings of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker later this month.

As soon as it makes its way to the internet, we will post a link here.