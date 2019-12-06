When is The Polar Express on TV this Christmas? How to watch and stream online

Questioning Santa’s existence? It might be time to board The Polar Express to restore your faith. The animated classic is America’s very own Snowman. Both are adapted from children’s storybooks and both have firmly embedded themselves in yuletide lore.

The two films are also pioneers in animation techniques. The Polar Express was the first movie to be completely shot in Performance Capture CGI (which had been used before to animate the likes of Gollum), making for some visually stunning shots.

Sadly, the humbling tale isn’t showing on any of the major free broadcasters so you might have to shell out for the train fare this year. Here are some options:

When is The Polar Express on TV?

The Polar Express won’t be showing on any of the free broadcasters this year. However, it is available to watch on Sky Cinema.

Can I watch The Polar Express on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video?

The Polar Express is not available on Netflix or for free on Amazon Prime Video. You can rent it on Amazon for £3.49 or buy it for £7.99.

It is available on NOW TV, so if you’re a subscriber you can watch it on the streaming platform. If not, you can get a 7-day free NOW TV trial (a Sky Cinema pass costs £11.99 per month once the trial expires).

Who is in the cast of The Polar Express?

Tom Hanks, mostly. The Oscar-winning actor played Hero Boy’s father, Hobo, Scrooge puppet, Santa Claus, the Narrator and Conductor.

He also did some of the motion-capture for Hero Boy, who was voiced by Daryl Sabara.