6 artists who we want to record the next Bond theme

The name’s Gallagher. Liam Gallagher. And he wants to record the theme music for the next James Bond film.

In fact, the former Oasis frontman has revealed he’s already had some deep thoughts about a song for Daniel Craig’s fifth and final outing as 007, No Time To Die.

Speaking to Irish station Today FM, Gallagher said: “The new James Bond one, it’s all about dying innit. Die not next week, can’t be a***d dying today, might die f*****g next month, there’s a lot of death going on.”

As if those potential lyrics weren’t an invitation in themselves, Gallagher then welcomed producers to give him a call.

But just in case Gallagher’s words don’t earn the Beady Eye singer a spot in the biggest and most respected franchise in British cinema, it’s worth thinking of some alternatives for your ears only. Here’s who else could head the theme for No Time to Die…

Sheeran. Ed Sheeran.

Not only is he one of the bookies’ favourites to record the track, but the Shape of You singer has admitted he’s already written a Bond theme song just in case. And not only that, but in 2017 Sheeran actually had a meeting with Bond producer Barbara Broccoli about the gig – his manager says Sheeran still asks about recording the track “every day”.

So, passion isn’t a problem where Sheeran is concerned. And he’d certainly be a popular choice too, with the singer already selling 150 million records worldwide. Let’s just hope he doesn’t actually appear in the film itself: we’re still not over that Game of Thrones cameo.

Lipa. Dua Lipa.

The former model has become one of the biggest artists in the world, achieving a British number one and picking up two Grammy awards. Although in 2018 Dua Lipa claimed she wasn’t recording the 007 track, the singer told Billboard she would “love to do it”. In other words, Bond producers have no excuse for not calling her.

Adele. Just Adele.

The singer may have already delivered Skyfall, arguably the best Bond theme in the past two decades, but that’s precisely why the Grammy-winning singer should return. After all, if Dame Shirley Bassey gifted Bond fans three classic 007 songs – Goldfinger (1964), Diamonds Are Forever (1971) and Moonraker (1979) – why can’t Adele do the same?

Stormzy. Just Stormzy.

While hardly a traditional pick for the franchise, the British grime star would give an interesting overhaul of a classic 007 track. Granted, experimentation and the spy series don’t have a great history (looking at you, Die Another Day), but the rapper would doubtlessly bring a bold theme packed with passion and a flawless sense of rhythm.

Beyonce. Just Beyonce.

One hundred million records sold worldwide. 23 Grammys to her name. Her own Netflix documentary. Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has done it all. Except, of course, recording the song for a James Bond film. Not only would the superstar deliver a track guaranteed to go certified gold, but chances are the Single Ladies singer would grab onto the chance, having reportedly been in talks about the theme with producers in 2017.

Wurst. Conchita Wurst.

Sure, it might be a bit soon for audiences to accept a Bond girl with a beard, but there’s little denying the drag persona of Thomas Neuwirth could be a 007 soundtrack superstar. Ever since she wowed the Eurovision Song Contest with Bond-style belter Rise Like a Phoenix in 2014, fans – and us – have been hoping the Austrian will bring her impressive vocals to Her Majesty’s Secret service.

James Bond: No Time to Die is in UK cinemas on 3rd April 2020