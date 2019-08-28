Ed Sheeran met with Bond producer and is keen to record No Time to Die theme

Musician Ed Sheeran has met up with a James Bond producer about recording the theme to upcoming 007 movie No Time To Die.

That’s according to Stuart Camp, Sheeran’s manager, who recently revealed the Shape of You singer had previously discussed the idea with Bond boss Barbara Broccoli.

“We met [Bond producer] Barbara Broccoli when we played Dublin [in 2017] and they were interested,” Camp told Music Week.

“Danny Boyle was attached to the film after that, who made Yesterday [in which Sheeran starred], so there was a close connection there.

“Obviously they changed directors [Cary Fukunaga has taken over from Boyle] but we’re still open to it, but they’re not even having those conversations yet.”

Although he admitted Sheeran still asks about the Bond song “every day”, Camp added that stories claiming the artist is definitely recording the track “aren’t true”.

However, he added: “It’s certainly something [Sheeran would] want to do though, it’s a box that’s still to be ticked, for sure.”

In 2017 Sheeran admitted he’d already written a James Bond theme “just in case” he was ever asked.

If he does get signed to record the track, it’ll appear in No Time To Die when the film is released in cinemas 3rd April 2020.