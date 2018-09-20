Bond 25 reveals new director and filming date after Danny Boyle departure

Beasts of No Nation's Cary Joji Fukunaga will replace Boyle in the Daniel Craig-starring film

The 25th instalment of the James Bond franchise will hit theatres in 2020, with Beasts of No Nation and Maniac’s Cary Joji Fukunaga set to direct.

Advertisement

Producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson announced on the official James Bond Twitter account that filming would start on 19th March next year, with the film due in cinemas on Valentine’s Day 2020.

“Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig announced today that # Bond25 will begin filming at Pinewood Studios on 4 March 2019 under the helm of director, Cary Joji Fukunaga with a worldwide release date of 14 February 2020,” the statement read.

Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig announced today that #Bond25 will begin filming at Pinewood Studios on 4 March 2019 under the helm of director, Cary Joji Fukunaga with a worldwide release date of 14 February 2020. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Oyzt826sXd — James Bond (@007) September 20, 2018

Fukunaga – who has also worked on True Detective – is replacing Oscar winner Danny Boyle, who had been set to helm the film but left due to ‘creative differences’, Wilson, Broccoli and returning 007 star Craig announced last month.

Production had originally been scheduled to begin this December and released in October 2019, but the production hiccups have led to the inevitable delay.

Advertisement

“We are delighted to be working with Cary. His versatility and innovation make him an excellent choice for our next James Bond adventure,” said Wilson and Broccoli.