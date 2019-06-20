When is the Hunger Games prequel book released? Will there be a movie?

Get ready to volunteer for some serious binge-reading: author Suzanne Collins is set to write a prequel to the original Hunger Games trilogy.

However, it could look very different from the original books: although Collins has said the currently-untitled novel will return to the world of Panem, it’ll be set 64 years before the events of The Hunger Games.

When will The Hunger Games prequel book be released?

According to publisher Scholastic, the untitled novel will be released on 19th May 2020.

What will the Hunger Games prequel be about?

Set 64 years before the events of the Hunger Games trilogy – The Hunger Games, Catching Fire and Mockingjay – the book will take place well before characters like Katniss Everdeen or Peeta Mellark were born. It will tell the story of the “Dark Days”, the period following the disastrous civil war between the districts and the Capitol. It’s at this point District 13 went underground.

“With this book, I wanted to explore the state of nature, who we are, and what we perceive is required for our survival,” Collins said in a statement (via AP).

“The reconstruction period 10 years after the war, commonly referred to as the Dark Days — as the country of Panem struggles back to its feet — provides fertile ground for characters to grapple with these questions and thereby define their views of humanity.”

Will there be a film adaptation of the Hunger Games prequel?

A film hasn’t been officially green-lit yet, but Joe Drake, chairman of distributor Lionsgate – the studio behind the Hunger Games films – has appeared to confirm the book will be adapted into a movie.

He said in a statement: “As the proud home of the Hunger Games movies, we can hardly wait for Suzanne’s next book to be published. We’ve been communicating with her during the writing process and we look forward to continuing to work closely with her on the movie.”

Will Jennifer Lawrence or Liam Hemsworth be in the Hunger Games prequel film?

It’s not likely. As we said above, the prequel will be set 64 years before the events of The Hunger Games – well before their characters, Katniss Everdeen and Gale Hawthorne, were born.

However, there’s always the tiny tiny chance we’ll see some stars of the main film make a cameo, perhaps in a flash-forward.