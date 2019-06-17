Le Mans ’66 – or Ford v Ferrari as its called in the USA – is to be released in cinemas in the back half of 2019.

The film is the latest from Walk The Line and Logan director James Mangold, and it tells of the Ford Motor Company’s endeavours to defeat Ferrari at the 24 hours of Le Mans in France in 1966.

Find out everything we know about the film below.

When is Le Mans ’66 released in UK cinemas?

The film will be out on Friday 15th November 2019.

Is there a trailer?

Yes – check it out below.

Who is in the cast?

Christian Bale and Matt Damon star as Carroll Shelby and Ken Miles.

Caitriona Balfe, Jon Bernthal, Josh Lucas, Tracy Letts, Noah Jupe and Ray McKinnon also star.

What is it about?

Le Mans ’66 will tell the true story of Ford’s battle to take on Ferrari at the 24-hour racing competition in France.

Damon stars as Carroll Shelby, the visionary American car designer who was enlisted to design a car to beat out Enzo Ferrari’s vehicles. Shelby enlists rogue driver Ken Miles (Bale), and together they “battle corporate interference, the laws of physics, and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car,” according to a release from 20th Century Fox.