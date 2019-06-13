When is John Wick 4 out in cinemas? Who will star in it? What’s it about?

Having knocked Avengers: Endgame off the top of the box office, it’s of little surprise to anyone that Lionsgate has green-lit a sequel to John Wick: Chapter 3.

The opening weekend of the assassin film’s third outing did vastly better than expected, pulling in $57 million – significantly outstripping its predecessors; John Wick only took $14.4 million on its opening, and John Wick: Chapter 2 made $30.4 million.

Here’s everything we know about John Wick: Chapter 4…

When is John Wick 4 out in cinemas?

Fans who signed up to receive text message updates about John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum were the first to learn of the sequel, after they were sent a message which read: “You have served. You will be of service. John Wick: Chapter 4 is coming – May 21, 2021.” No word yet on whether that date will differ for UK cinema-goers.

Who will star in John Wick 4?

Details are sparse, seeing as all we currently have is that one text message, however, Keanu Reeves is highly likely to reprise his role as brooding ex-hitman John Wick.

We could also see a return of Ian McShane as Winston, who may have shocked Wick with his sudden change of heart in John Wick 3’s final moments.

And it is likely to be another Matrix reunion, with Laurence Fishburne’s now heavily-scarred Bowery King seemingly threatening war with the High Table at the end of John Wick 3. He looks all but set to reprise his role.

What’s John Wick 4 about?

Again, details are sparse but the film will follow on from the events of John Wick 3, which saw Wick with a $14 million bounty on his head.

Fighting past the world’s most ruthless assassins, Wick looked set to be a dead man as the film drew to a close but he lived to see another day, expressing his anger with murky organisation The High Table who put the hefty price on his life. The fourth instalment has been teed up as a battle between the assassin and the powerful criminal council.

Is there a trailer for John Wick 4?

Not yet, but keep checking back here for the latest. For now, here’s a look of John Wick 3.