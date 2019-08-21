Keanu Reeves will return as Neo in new Matrix 4 movie

Brace yourself for a storm of slo-mo fights, questionable sunglasses and philosophical headaches: Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are slated to star in a fourth film set in the world of The Matrix.

Directed, written and produced by Lana Wachowski – who helmed the original film trilogy with sister Lilly Wachowski – the film will see Reeves reprise his role as programmer Neo, a man who discovers he’s living in a computer simulation known as The Matrix. Moss will once again play Trinity, a hacker who has escaped the program.

If the upcoming movie is a sequel, it’s not clear how Trinity will return to the series, with the character killed off in the last instalment, The Matrix Revolutions. However, it seems likely that Trinity’s comeback would be made possible by – you guessed it – a computer-simulation.

Laurence Fishburne, who played Morpheus, isn’t yet confirmed to appear in the film. According to Variety, his role could be recast by a younger actor.

“Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now. I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends,” Lana Wachowski said about the new project.

The Matrix first hit cinemas in 1999, followed by two sequels, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, which were both released in 2003. Rumours of a fourth instalment to the franchise have been circulating since 2011, with Warner Brothers previously considering a total reboot of the franchise with Michael B Jordan.

Production for The Matrix 4, currently untitled, will begin in 2020, with the film hopefully hitting your reality (simulated or otherwise) in the next three years.