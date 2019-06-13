Is there going to be a Mamma Mia 3?

Rumours have been flying about the possibility of a third Mamma Mia! movie after stars from the franchise and members of Abba have teased the return of the smash hit.

But who has said what exactly? And could a return to sunny Greece really be on the cards?

Here’s everything we know about plans Mamma 3-a so far…

What has been said about Mamma Mia 3?

When the second film, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, was released in 2018, Amanda Seyfried, Lily James, Pierce Brosnan and Christine Baranski all expressed their interest in returning for another sequel.

Here We Go Again goes back in time to when Donna first met the three possible fathers of her daughter Sophie, and James told RadioTimes.com her idea for a follow-up: “We laughed that it could be ‘Mamma Mia! The DNA Test’. You finally find out who the dad is.”

Baranski said she would be up for a third film too: “We’re ready for the next sequel because it’s just so much fun to do.”

When asked whether she would be on board, Seyfried added: “Oh yeah! Beyond yes.”

Given that the gap between the first and second films was ten years, Brosnan quipped that if there’s going to be another movie, “we better make it soon, I think”.

Later that year, producer Judy Craymer noted the appetite among fans for another film. “I’ve seen on social media somebody saying, ‘Please can you make it like Fast & Furious.’ We could just keep going. I don’t know,” she told RadioTimes.com.

And she also echoed Brosnan’s views, saying: “I just know if we did we’d have to do it much quicker than ten years because we’d all be quite old. And who would it be? Is it Ruby and Fernando’s story?”

Then, ten months later in May 2019, James set tongues wagging after she posted an Instagram snap of herself frolicking on the island of Vis in Croatia – the filming location for the 2018 sequel.

She sparked further rumours by posting a series of ABBA show tunes on her Instagram story.

Hmmm. Very curious indeed.

And then, in June 2019, Abba’s Bjorn Ulvaeus said he would potentially be interested on working on a new film.

“If someone comes up with an idea for Mamma Mia! 3 you know I’ll have a look at it,” he told Magic Radio. We’ll have a look at it.”

Days later, the star U-turned on the prospect of a third film, telling Good Morning Britain that any notion of Mamma Mia 3 is just speculation. “No plans for that, that’s just rumours,” he said. “No plans for that.”

What happened in Mamma Mia 1 and 2?

The first film tells the story, through the medium of Abba hits, of a bride-to-be named Sophie on the Greek island of Kalokairi. Just before her wedding, Sophie discovers that any one of three men could be her father, so she invites all of them to the ceremony without telling her mother, Donna.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again then revolves around the launch of Bella Donna, a hotel opened by Donna’s daughter Sophie in honour of her mother Donna who – shock horror – is revealed to have died at the start of the film.

The second movie then goes back in time to when Donna first met her three lovers (and Sophie’s three possible fathers).

Which cast members could return for Mamma Mia 3?

The original movie starred Amanda Seyfried as Sophie, Meryl Streep as Donna and Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth and Stellan Skarsgård as the three possible fathers Sam, Harry and Bill.

Julie Walters and Christine Baranski also starred as Donna’s former bandmates Rosie and Tanya.

The sequel then saw Lily James play the young Donna, and Jeremy Irvine, Hugh Skinner and Josh Dylan play young Sam, Harry and Bill.

It also brought back Seyfried as Sophie and Streep as Donna – as a figment of Sophie’s imagination – and introduced new cast members Andy Garcia as Fernando and Cher as his love interest and grandmother of Sophie, Ruby.

Even if James’s idea of a third movie featuring a DNA test actually happens, we know Streep wouldn’t be returning as Donna, but a new film could see Seyfried’s Sophie presenting her three possible fathers with a test.

Or if, as Craymer suggested, a third film revolves around Ruby and Fernando’s story, then we can certainly expect to see Cher and Andy Garcia reprising their roles.

Watch this space.