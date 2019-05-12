Thor and Valkyrie almost kissed in deleted Avengers: Endgame scene

*Warning: contains spoilers for Avengers: Endgame*

Advertisement

While overweight Thor proved the secret comedy gold of Avengers: Endgame, it turns out that the Russo Brothers had originally planned yet another comic moment for the god of thunder: an awkward kiss scene with Valkryie.

According to Joe Russo, the unedited film featured a “mostly improvised” moment during the scene where Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is leaving New Asgard in which he misinterprets a parting shoulder pat from Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson).

Explaining how the moment ended up on the cutting floor, Anthony Russo said: “In the ending, we wanted to keep it tight, so we were looking for things to squeeze there. But he had this beat with Valkyrie where she puts her arm on his shoulder and he sort of starts to lean in for a kiss. She goes, ‘What are you doing?’”

“‘[Thor says] Oh, I thought that touch…’ and she was like, ‘No, that was, like, a goodbye tap I was giving you'” Russo told EW Morning Live. “It was a really funny beat, but we cut it”.

The awkward almost-kiss wasn’t the only scene to be dropped from the final edit of Endgame — the Russo Brothers have also revealed that 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford was originally meant to play a teenage version of Tony Stark and Pepper’s daughter, Morgan, but the scene was deleted after lack-lustre reactions from test audiences.

Advertisement

Avengers: Endgame is in cinemas now