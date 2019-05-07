*Warning: contains major spoilers for Avengers: Endgame*

Well, it turns out that fans were right and Langford was meant to play a teenage version of Tony Stark and Pepper's daughter, Morgan, who in the original cut appeared to Tony, after he sacrifices himself, at the same "metaphysical way station that Thanos goes in when he snapped his fingers".

However, after reviewing the film, the Russo brothers decided to just stick with the younger version of Morgan Stark.

“There was an idea that we had that Tony was going to go into the metaphysical way station that Thanos goes in when he snapped his fingers. And that there was going to be a future version of his daughter in that way station," Joe Russo said on the HappySadConfused podcast.

The original script saw teenage Morgan forgive her father, giving him "peace to go" in the present.

“The intention was that his future daughter, because these films are dealing with magic, his future daughter forgave him and sort of gave him peace to go," they said. "And the idea felt resonant. But it was just too many ideas in an overly complicated movie.”

Test audiences were apparently confused by the arrival of a new actor in the role of Morgan.

“What we realised about it was we didn’t feel an emotional association with the adult version of his daughter. So it wasn’t ringing to us and resonating with us on an emotional level."

The decision turned out to be a good one, with the film earning a slew of five-star reviews and breaking numerous box office records.

