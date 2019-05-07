Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Film
  4. Avengers fans think Benedict Cumberbatch hid the Time Stone in his Met Gala costume

Avengers fans think Benedict Cumberbatch hid the Time Stone in his Met Gala costume

The Doctor Strange star brought an Infinity Stone to the Met...

Benedict Cumberbatch, Met Gala 2019 (Getty Images)

Doctor Strange‘s commitment to protecting the Time Stone really knows no limits.

Advertisement

*Warning: contains mild Avengers: Endgame spoiler*

Avengers: Endgame news and reviews

Avengers: Endgame star Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie Hunter both attended the Met Gala (dress code: Camp) on Monday 6th May, and eagle-eyed viewers were quick to spot a rather familiar-looking jewel pinned to Cumberbatch’s cravat…

Did Strange borrow the stone real quick from Captain America before they were returned?

Cumberbatch’s dandy-ish all-white ensemble wasn’t the only gala outfit to set Twitter alight.

Fantastic Beasts star Ezra Miller’s mind-bending, quite literally eye-popping face paint had social media struggling to work out exactly what they were looking at.

Ezra Miller at the Met Gala, Getty
Ezra Miller at the Met Gala, Getty

Not to be outdone, Pose star Billy Porter wore a majestic gold outfit and was carried in by a troupe of muscled men.

Billy Porter at the Met Gala, Getty
Billy Porter at the Met Gala, Getty
Advertisement

But perhaps the best dressed award of the night goes to Oscar-winner Lady Gaga, who wore not one, but FOUR different outfits, removing various layers on the red carpet before revealing her final look.

Tags

All about Avengers: Endgame

Benedict Cumberbatch, Met Gala 2019 (Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4 – live blog

Avengers-Endgame-Banner-2

All of the cameos in Avengers: Endgame

(Marvel)

The biggest movie releases of 2019

Chris Hemsworth as Thor in Avengers: Endgame (Marvel)

SPOILERS Avengers: Endgame – what happens next?