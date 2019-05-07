Avengers fans think Benedict Cumberbatch hid the Time Stone in his Met Gala costume

Doctor Strange‘s commitment to protecting the Time Stone really knows no limits.

*Warning: contains mild Avengers: Endgame spoiler*

Avengers: Endgame star Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie Hunter both attended the Met Gala (dress code: Camp) on Monday 6th May, and eagle-eyed viewers were quick to spot a rather familiar-looking jewel pinned to Cumberbatch’s cravat…

I CANT BE THE ONLY ONE THAT NOTICED BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH WORE THE TIME STONE TO THE #MetGala2019 #MetCamp #Soulstone #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/baCau4B1Dz — Mercy Williams (@glowin_melanin) May 6, 2019

Did Strange borrow the stone real quick from Captain America before they were returned?

Benedict Cumberbatch brought the time stone w him just in case Dormammu shows up so he can bargain #METGala — monique (@grandebutsmallx) May 7, 2019

"It is the duty of the Sorcerer Supreme to protect the time stone at all costs" Benedict Cumberbatch: *displays as a broach https://t.co/dy8aSvyJCe — 🔫 (@mimdbk) May 7, 2019

there is nothing more camp than benedict cumberbatch wearing all white, with a cane and the time stone. — Katie Endgame made me cry and i loved it. (@katieskrsgard) May 7, 2019

Cumberbatch’s dandy-ish all-white ensemble wasn’t the only gala outfit to set Twitter alight.

Fantastic Beasts star Ezra Miller’s mind-bending, quite literally eye-popping face paint had social media struggling to work out exactly what they were looking at.

Not to be outdone, Pose star Billy Porter wore a majestic gold outfit and was carried in by a troupe of muscled men.

But perhaps the best dressed award of the night goes to Oscar-winner Lady Gaga, who wore not one, but FOUR different outfits, removing various layers on the red carpet before revealing her final look.