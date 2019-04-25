Who are the new James Bond cast members – and which characters are returning?

After months of speculation, Bond 25 has confirmed who will be starring in the much anticipated (and hugely delayed) film.

Advertisement

Daniel Craig’s last outing as 007 sees him living in the Caribbean, no longer part of Her Majesty’s service. “Bond is not on active service when we start the film, he is actually enjoying himself in Jamaica,” said executive producer Barbara Broccoli. “We consider Jamaica bond’s spiritual home. He starts his journey here.”

Here’s who will be starring in the long-awaited film:

RETURNING: Daniel Craig plays James Bond

Who is Daniel Craig?

Confirmed to be his last outing as Bond, Craig has also starred in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Layer Cake, Steven Speilberg drama Munich and sci-fi western Cowboys & Aliens. He took over from his 007 predecessor, Pierce Brosnan, in 2006’s Casino Royale.

NEW: Rami Malek plays TBC

Who is Rami Malek?

Malek’s inclusion, which had been teased for months, comes off the back of his Oscar win for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in 2018’s Bohemian Rhapsody. As well as his breakout role in Amazon Prime’s Mr Robot, Malek has also starred in Netflix cartoon Bojack Horseman.

The actor has already strongly hinted he will play a Bond villain, teasing in a video link during a live casting reveal, “I promise you all I will be making sure Mr Bond doesn’t have an easy ride in this, his 25th outing.”

NEW: Lashana Lynch plays TBC

Who is Lashana Lynch?

While you may recognise her for her breakout role as Maria Rambeau in Captain Marvel, English actor Lynch started out in film Fast Girls and has starred in British TV series Silent Witness, Death in Paradise, The 7:39 and daytime soap Doctors. Her first US role was as Rosaline Capulet in Shondaland’s Still Star-Crossed.

NEW: Ana de Armas plays TBC

Who is Ana de Armas?

Cuban-Spanish actor Ana de Armas made a name for herself on Spanish language television before landing her big break in 2015 American thriller Knock Knock. She has since starred in Exposed, Hands of Stone, War Dogs and Blade Runner 2049.

NEW: David Dencik plays TBC

Who is David Dencik?

The Swedish-Danish actor came to international attention thanks to his roles in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy. He also starred as Uncle Boris alongside James Norton in BBC1’s McMafia.

NEW: Billy Magnussen plays TBC

Who is Billy Magnussen?

You may recognise American actor Magnussen for roles in 2014 musical Into the Woods, martial arts film Birth of the Dragon and black comedy Game Night. He also starred in the award-winning USS Callister episode of Black Mirror, as well as Netflix horror Velvet Buzzsaw.

NEW: Dali Benssalah plays TBC

Who is Dali Benssalah?

A relative newcomer, the French actor has previously starred in French language film A Faithful Man and French crime series Nox.

RETURNING: Ralph Fiennes plays M

Who is Ralph Fiennes?

Having joined the Bond franchise in Skyfall back in 2012, Fiennes is an accomplished British actor best-known for playing Voldermort in the Harry Potter series. He’s also played leading roles in historical drama The Reader and The Grand Budapest Hotel, and won critical acclaim and a slew of awards for his roles in 1993’s Schindler’s List and 1996 film The English Patient.

RETURNING: Ben Whishaw plays Q

Who is Ben Whishaw?

Also joining the franchise in Skyfall, Whishaw has worked with Craig on three previous occasions – both sharing roles in The Trench, Enduring Love and Layer Cake. He also appeared in BBC series London Spy, and more recently Whishaw has played Paddington Bear in its two feature-length movies, and starred in Mary Poppins Returns and BBC1 mini-series A Very English Scandal.

RETURNING: Lea Seydoux plays Madeleine Swann

Who is Lea Seydoux?

Having first starred as a Bond girl in Spectre, French actor Seydoux has previously appeared in major Hollywood films including Inglorious Basterds, Robin Hood and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol. In 2013, she received critical acclaim for her star turn in Blue is the Warmest Colour.

RETURNING: Naomie Harris plays Eve Moneypenny

Who is Naomie Harris?

Joining the Bond franchise in 2012’s Skyfall, Harris has also starred in 28 Days Later, Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, Pirates of the Caribbean and critically-acclaimed Moonlight. The latter saw her earn nominations for Best Supporting Actress at the Golden Globes, Baftas and Oscars.

RETURNING: Rory Kinnear plays Bill Tanner

Who is Rory Kinnear?

Returning as M’s chief-of-staff, Kinnear has previously starred in 2014 film The Imitation Game. More recognised for his TV work, Kinnear played Prime Minister Michael Callow in the first series of Black Mirror, ‘The Creature’ in Penny Dreadful, Michael in Count Arthur Strong, and portrayed Craig Oliver in Brexit: The Uncivil War. He won a 2014 Olivier award for his portrayal of Iago in Othello at the National Theatre.

RETURNING: Jeffrey Wright plays Felix Leiter

Who is Jeffrey Wright?

Having last appeared in Quantam of Solace, Wright reprises his role as Bond’s close ally. Wright has also starred as Beetee in The Hunger Games, more recently appearing on television series Broadwalk Empire and Westworld.

Advertisement

Bond 25 is scheduled for release for 8th April 2020