Lana Condor and Noah Centineo finally confirm To All The Boys sequel – and tease John Ambrose casting

A sequel to the Netflix teen movie To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before is officially happening – and it looks like there’s set to be a surprise recasting.

Lana Condor revealed the news on Instagram on Wednesday, with a video sketch of her on the phone to her co-star Noah Centineo.

In the sketch, Condor receives a FaceTime call from Centineo and says: “If we are going to do this thing, we’re going to need a new contract.”

Then Centineo, in true Peter Kavinsky style, says “woah” loads of times before Condor assures him that “It’s just a Christmas contract,” and says: “I get to tell the fans about our little secret.”

At that point she turns to the camera and reveals: “I am so excited. It is officially official. We are making the To All The Boys sequel.”

The clip ends when Condor gets another call from a mysterious person and exclaims: “What? You’re going to make the perfect John Ambrose!”

High school romance movie To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before is based on Jenny Han’s 2014 young adult novel and stars Condor as Lara Jean Covey, a student who writes love letters to boys she is has fallen for.

One of them is John Ambrose, played by Jordan Burtchett, who shared his reaction to the sequel news on Instagram:

BUT the sketch definitely seems to imply the character has been recast.

So who could this new John Ambrose actor be?

Watch this space for any news as we get it…